Boamah Denies Interest in Minority Leader Position

Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has dismissed speculation that he is positioning himself to become the next Minority Leader, describing such claims as baseless and counterproductive to party unity. The lawmaker made the clarification during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on November 17, 2025.

Boamah emphasized his close relationship with current Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stating that no politician in Ghana understands Afenyo-Markin better than he does. He explained that the two have maintained a strong friendship for years and regularly exchange ideas on parliamentary and party matters. The MP questioned why anyone would link him to efforts to unseat someone he considers a close ally.

The Okaikwei Central representative recalled his active role in defending Afenyo-Markin when some individuals attempted to remove him from leadership during the 9th Parliament. He argued that such efforts were unnecessary, especially since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was focused on grooming young leaders within its ranks. Boamah noted that Afenyo-Markin had not completed even a full year as Majority Leader before the party lost the 2024 elections.

Afenyo-Markin, who represents the Effutu constituency, became Majority Leader in February 2024 following a leadership reshuffle approved by the NPP National Council. After the party’s defeat in the December 2024 elections, he was confirmed as Minority Leader for the 9th Parliament by the NPP National Council in January 2025. Patricia Appiagyei was appointed Deputy Minority Leader, with Frank Annoh-Dompreh serving as Chief Whip.

Boamah stressed that internal party discussions should remain confidential to maintain unity. He warned that public debates about leadership positions could undermine the NPP’s efforts to rebuild after its electoral losses. The party lost both the presidency and its parliamentary majority to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

The veteran lawmaker, who has served in Parliament since January 2013, holds a law degree from the University of Ghana and a master’s degree in International Affairs. He practiced law before entering politics and currently serves on several parliamentary committees. Boamah hails from Mourso-Effiduase in the Ashanti Region but represents the Greater Accra constituency.

During the same interview, Boamah addressed other party matters, including his stance against MPs openly declaring support for candidates in the NPP’s presidential primaries. He sits on the party’s disciplinary committee and believes public endorsements create unnecessary divisions. The MP also acknowledged his qualifications to contest the NPP flagbearership but indicated that timing and divine direction would guide such decisions.

The NPP has been working to reorganize following its significant electoral setback. Afenyo-Markin told party delegates at the National Delegates Conference in July 2025 that the 2024 defeat resulted from what he called a perfect storm of crises, including the banking sector crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war. He urged members not to lose faith but to prepare for the 2028 elections.

Boamah’s statement comes amid broader discussions within the NPP about leadership and strategy as the party adapts to its new role as the minority in Parliament. The party now holds 87 seats following the death of the Akwatia MP in 2025, while the NDC commands a comfortable majority.