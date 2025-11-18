Ahafo Forestry Staff Interdicted Despite Generating a Record GHS 623,000 for the Commission

Despite raising a record GHS 623,000 for the Forestry Commission within a single month, two officers in the Ahafo Region have been interdicted, an action believed to be linked to concerns that their work may expose previously under declared revenues.

Our sources reveal that upon the appointment of Mr. Elikem Kotoko as Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission in charge of Operations, he uncovered significant irregularities and expressed strong dissatisfaction over how the state was losing revenue through illegal lumber trade. This position, we gathered, did not sit well with certain “invisible hands.” Following an intelligence led operation across the Ahafo and Bono enclave, the Deputy CEO confiscated several consignments of illegal lumber.

These merchants operate without the requisite permits, depriving the state of revenue, an act allegedly enabled by individuals who benefit from this illicit trade.

After the vehicles were impounded, our checks indicated that the Deputy CEO instructed the Ahafo Timber Industry Development Division TIDD office to initiate the necessary court processes to obtain authorization to auction the seized lumber and deposit the proceeds into the Forestry Commission’s bank account. The TIDD team in Ahafo obtained the required court approval, auctioned the confiscated lumber, and deposited an impressive GHS 623,000 into the Commission’s account.

This amount is more than 150 percent of the previous month’s deposits by operations of the National Monitoring Team.

This raised serious questions about whether the National Monitoring Team was failing to impound illegal lumber or underdeclaring the revenue generated.

Unexpectedly, individuals said to be benefiting from the underdeclared auctions mounted strong resistance, as the Deputy CEO’s directives threatened their illicit operations.

Although reports show that the interdicted officers Felix Gatiba and Eric Boamah acted strictly on the instructions of the Deputy CEO, our sources indicate that the HR Director issued interdiction letters to the officers, claiming he was acting on directives from the Chief Executive Dr. Hugh Brown and the Executive Director of TIDD Dr. Richard Gyimah.

A six member committee was immediately constituted to investigate the matter.

While these officers successfully discharged their duties and generated significant revenue for the Commission and the state, their interdiction raises serious questions.

As part of the sanctions, they will forfeit 50 percent of their salaries during the investigation.

Some insiders within the Commission doubt whether the committee will thoroughly review all aspects of the operation, including the seizure of the lumber, the auction procedures, and the payment of the GHS 623,000.

This development underscores the critical need for a forensic audit within the Forestry Commission to unravel these invisible hands. It also raises concerns about how staff who diligently perform their duties are treated.

The outcome of the investigation will be crucial in determining whether due process was followed and why officers who generated substantial revenue for the state are rather facing disciplinary action.