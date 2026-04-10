Massachusetts Court Clears Way for Instagram Youth Harm Lawsuit

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled on Friday that Meta Platforms must face a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general claiming the company deliberately designed Instagram to addict young users, in a decision that strips away a key legal shield the social media giant had relied upon to block the case.

The ruling marks the first time a state high court has considered whether federal law that generally shields internet companies from lawsuits over content posted by their users would also bar claims that companies like Meta knowingly addicted young users.

The unanimous decision found that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) does not bar claims focused on Meta’s own platform design and business practices. The lawsuit, brought by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, alleges that features including infinite scroll, push notifications, and engagement-maximising algorithms were engineered to exploit the psychological vulnerabilities of children and teenagers.

Writing for the court, Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt drew a clear distinction between third-party content, which Section 230 of the CDA protects, and the company’s own conduct. The claims centre on Meta designing a platform that capitalises on children’s developmental vulnerabilities and on the company allegedly misleading consumers about the safety of Instagram, the court held.

Campbell described the ruling as a critical step toward holding technology companies accountable for practices she said have fuelled a youth mental health crisis.

Meta denied the allegations and maintained it has taken significant steps to protect younger users across its platforms.

The Massachusetts ruling arrives during a particularly difficult legal stretch for Meta. A Los Angeles jury on March 25 found Meta and Alphabet’s Google negligent for designing social media platforms harmful to young people, awarding $6 million to a woman who said she became addicted to social media as a child. A separate jury a day earlier found Meta owed $375 million in civil penalties in a lawsuit by New Mexico’s attorney general accusing the company of misleading users about the safety of Facebook and Instagram.

More than 2,400 individual lawsuits have been consolidated into federal Multi-District Litigation in the Northern District of California, with bellwether trials set to proceed in 2026. More than 30 states are also pursuing similar legal actions against Meta.

The Massachusetts case is now expected to proceed to trial, where the state will argue that Meta’s product design choices constitute violations of consumer protection law.