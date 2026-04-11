Call Grows for Better-Equipped Police to Combat Galamsey in Adansi-Asokwa

As illegal mining continues to pose serious challenges across parts of Ghana, the role of local law enforcement in maintaining order and enabling community dialogue has never been more critical. This was evident during a recent engagement in Atatem, in the Adansi-Asokwa District, where confrontations from armed men reportedly linked to some top officials threatened to derail a meeting organized by the Rights of Nature Movement Ghana. The intervention of the District Police Unit led by Superintendent of Police (Supt.) Mr. David D. Azumah and crime officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Ms. Regina Mensah de-escalated the situation and allowed the engagement to continue. The incident serves as a reminder that effective community advocacy in mining-affected areas cannot succeed in isolation. It requires the active support of law enforcement agencies equipped and empowered to respond swiftly. Strengthening the capacity of district police units remains essential not only to address confrontations but also to take sustained action against illegal mining and its far-reaching consequences.

Illegal mining, widely known as galamsey, has been linked not only to environmental degradation but also to broader social and public health challenges. The destruction of water bodies, including rivers such as the Gyeme in nearby Atatem, and the presence of harmful substances like mercury and lead in water sources, underscore the urgency of decisive action. While the responsibility to curb illegal mining is shared among multiple stakeholders, the district police unit remains at the forefront of enforcement efforts. However, like many local security outfits, their effectiveness is often constrained by limited logistics, including inadequate transportation and a lack of essential operational equipment. The Rights of Nature Ghana Movement (RoNAG) argues that strengthening the logistical capacity of the police is a necessary step toward ensuring sustained and effective enforcement. With better resources, the police would be better positioned to respond swiftly to illegal mining activities, monitor affected areas, and collaborate with other agencies to uphold the law.

At the same time, it is important to acknowledge the complexity of the issue. For many individuals, illegal mining remains a source of livelihood in the face of limited economic opportunities. This reality highlights the need for a balanced approach, one that combines law enforcement with social interventions, including job creation and alternative livelihood programs. RoNAG emphasizes that supporting the police should not be viewed solely as a security measure but as part of a broader strategy to protect communities, preserve natural resources, and safeguard public health. Without adequate enforcement, efforts to promote environmental sustainability and initiatives such as the Rights of Nature risk being undermined.

As the conversation continues, RoNAG is calling for coordinated action involving government agencies, local authorities, civil society, and community members. Ensuring that the Adansi-Asokwa District police unit is well-equipped may prove to be a crucial step in the collective effort to address illegal mining and its far-reaching consequences.

Charting a Path for Sustainable Local Enterprises in Atatem: Safeguarding Youth from the Risks of Illegal Mining.

Efforts to address the growing impact of illegal mining in Atatem are increasingly shifting toward the promotion of sustainable local enterprises as viable alternatives for the community’s youth and workforce. During a recent engagement led by the Rights of Nature Movement Ghana (RoNAG), discussions extended beyond environmental advocacy to focus on practical solutions aimed at reducing dependence on illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey. The initiative highlighted the urgent need to create livelihood alternatives that are both economically viable and environmentally sustainable. Illegal mining has long been a source of income for many in the community, particularly young people facing limited employment opportunities. Yet its consequences, from environmental degradation to health risks linked to polluted water sources, have raised serious concerns among residents, civil society groups, and local stakeholders alike.

Against this backdrop, the engagement introduced the concept of building local enterprises rooted in sustainability. RoNAG explored potential pathways, including aquaculture (fishing), mushroom cultivation, apiculture (beekeeping), cocoa innovation, and arts & crafts options that could offer more stable and safer income streams while preserving the natural environment. Reactions from community members, particularly the youth, were mixed. While some welcomed the discussion and expressed genuine interest in transitioning away from mining, others pointed to the immediate financial returns of galamsey as a significant barrier to change. This tension reflects a broader dilemma common to many communities where economic necessity competes directly with environmental responsibility.

RoNAG team members led by Dr. Dickson Adom, were clear that any meaningful transition would require coordinated support, including skills training, access to startup capital, mentorship, and market linkages. Without these foundations, efforts to shift away from illegal mining are unlikely to gain lasting traction. The conversation also reinforced the importance of community ownership in shaping these alternatives. When local voices are central to decision-making, stakeholders argued, proposed solutions are far more likely to be embraced and sustained over time.

While these challenges remain, the emphasis on sustainable enterprise development signals a forward-looking approach to tackling the root causes of illegal mining. By investing in its youth and opening pathways beyond extractive activities, Atatem may begin to build the long-term resilience and environmental stewardship its future depends on.Ultimately, the success of such efforts will rest not on advocacy alone, but on tangible support and sustained collaboration between government, civil society, and the community itself.