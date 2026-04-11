Vance and Iran Delegation Open Islamabad Talks Under Pakistan Mediation

United States Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad and convened with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the highest-level American engagement with Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution formally commenced on Saturday, April 11, 2026, with both delegations now in the Pakistani capital for negotiations that could determine the trajectory of global energy markets and regional security.

The talks are structured as proximity negotiations, with the two sides occupying separate rooms at the Serena Hotel and Pakistani mediators shuttling between them rather than the parties sitting face to face. Vance is joined by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner. Iran’s delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Vance told reporters before departing Washington that President Donald Trump had given him clear guidelines for the meeting, expressing optimism while warning Tehran not to treat the process as a delaying tactic.

The talks follow a fragile two-week ceasefire agreed on April 7 after nearly six weeks of conflict that killed thousands and triggered what the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. The Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict handled roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day representing approximately 20 percent of global seaborne oil trade, remains effectively closed, with Iran limiting ship crossings and charging tolls exceeding one million dollars per vessel. Ship tracking data shows only two vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, neither of them oil or gas tankers, compared to between 130 and 160 ships per day before the war began.

Iran arrived with preconditions. Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf stated that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s frozen assets must be implemented before substantive negotiations begin. Washington has rejected both as preconditions, with Vance maintaining that Lebanon falls outside the terms of the existing ceasefire accord, a position Israel endorses. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that continued Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon could render the Islamabad talks meaningless.

Trump, meanwhile, signalled the limits of American patience. He told reporters that US warships are being restocked with munitions in case the negotiations fail, while simultaneously warning Iran not to charge transit fees for the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan, the host and mediator, has set a realistic goal. Officials in Islamabad have indicated the immediate aim is to find enough common ground for both parties to continue talking, rather than to expect a comprehensive resolution from a single weekend of negotiations.

The stakes for commodity markets are immediate. In Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) raised its mandatory minimum price floors for the April 1 to 15 pricing window, pushing petrol prices up approximately 15 percent and diesel by nearly 19 percent, following the surge in global crude driven by the Hormuz closure. A firm agreement to reopen the strait fully would ease that pressure directly, while a breakdown in the Islamabad talks risks pushing oil prices back toward the levels above 120 dollars per barrel seen during the peak of the conflict. The Ghanaian government’s emergency suspension of certain petroleum taxes announced on April 9 would be of limited relief to consumers if global crude prices spike further.

Beyond oil, the closure has disrupted up to 30 percent of internationally traded fertilizers that normally transit the strait, compounding food production costs across import-dependent economies.

The world is watching Islamabad. Whether the talks produce a breakthrough or collapse will be known within hours.