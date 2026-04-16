Building Trust Through Every Interaction: Customer Experience and Communications

By Edwina Darfour, Service Management Officer and

Linda Segbefia, Corporate Communications Officer

One month ago, we set out on what seemed like a straightforward assignment, to identify a vendor capable of delivering a very specific scent. It was a practical task, one tied to brand identity and ambience. However, what unfolded during that process offered a much deeper reflection on the power of customer experience and communication.

For anyone familiar with corporate environments, it is clear that Customer Experience (CX) and Communications are not isolated functions. They are deeply interconnected, working together to shape perception in ways that are often underestimated. They influence not just how a brand is seen, but how it is felt.

Our journey that day took us from shop to shop. Like many experiences involving scent selection, the process was far from linear. There was testing, pausing, reconsidering, and revisiting. At each stop, we engaged, asked questions, and explored options.

Nothing felt certain at first. Yet, over time, clarity began to emerge, not just about the product, but about the experience itself. What stood out most was not the fragrance we eventually selected, but the interactions that led us there.

In each shop, we encountered varying approaches to customer engagement. In some, we were simply served. In others, we were guided.

The difference was clear. Where there was patience, attentiveness, and a willingness to understand our needs, the experience felt intentional and memorable. Where these elements were missing, the interaction felt transactional and easily forgettable.

It was particularly striking to observe how even small retail businesses are consciously or unconsciously mastering the art of customer experience. Through simple yet powerful actions, listening actively, explaining clearly, and engaging warmly, they created moments that resonated beyond the immediate purchase.

This experience reinforces an important truth. Customers do not engage with organisations in silos.

They do not distinguish between marketing, operations, or customer service. To them, every interaction represents the brand as a whole. It is one voice, one message, one continuous experience. Every touchpoint matters.

Every conversation, response, delay, or silence contributes to perception. Communication, in this context, is not limited to words. It is conveyed through tone, body language, responsiveness, and consistency. It shapes understanding, builds trust, and reduces uncertainty.

Customer experience, on the other hand, is the emotional outcome of these interactions. It is how customers feel after engaging with a brand, from initial awareness through to post-engagement. When done well, it fosters loyalty, encourages repeat engagement, and transforms customers into advocates.

The link between communication and customer experience is therefore undeniable. One informs the other. Together, they create coherence, strengthen relationships, and ultimately define the reputation of an organisation.

Organisations that recognise and prioritise this connection position themselves for long-term success. They move beyond transactions to build meaningful relationships. They understand that excellence is not always found in grand gestures, but in consistent, thoughtful interactions.

What this journey reminded us is both simple and profound. Customers are not seeking perfection.

They are seeking clarity, patience, and genuine care, especially in moments of uncertainty. Because long after the product has been chosen and the transaction completed, what remains is the feeling created in that moment.

And in our case, long after the scent fades, the experience is what truly lingers.

That is the real work of communication and customer experience.