Old Achimotan Association 2002 Secures Key Government Support for Landmark Educational Infrastructure Project

The Old Achimotan Association (OAA) 2002 Year Group has secured key government backing for its Girls’ House Legacy Project and is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, as Patron of the initiative.

This follows a high-level meeting between an OAA 2002 delegation led by Vice President Akora Bernice Koranteng Agyapong and Fundraising Representative Akora Papa Yaw Aboagye and the Minister and the Ministry’s Chief Director Mrs. Lydia Essuah. The engagement resulted in strong government endorsement, with the Minister pledging support to help fast-track the project.

The Girls’ House is a flagship Silver Jubilee Legacy Project marking the group’s 25th anniversary and contributing to Achimota School’s Centenary in 2027. It addresses a critical need: safe, adequate boarding facilities for girls.

While Ghana has expanded access to education, the environment in which students learn remains essential. At Achimota, limited dormitory space means some girls commute long distances daily, affecting their safety, well-being, and academic experience. The project seeks to change this.

Designed as a modular development of eight dormitory blocks, the facility will be built in phases to ensure sustainability and efficiency. Once completed, it will house over 150 girls annually and serve more than 12,500 students over the next 50 years.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu noted: “Education remains the most powerful investment we can make in the future of our nation. This project will provide girls with a safe environment to learn, grow in confidence, and realise their full potential.”

As Patron, the Minister will champion the project, support strategic partnerships, and help drive national awareness.

Speaking after the engagement, VP Akora Bernice Koranteng Agyapong described the milestone as significant for both the association and future students: “This project is about expanding opportunity for girls and strengthening the foundation for their success.”

Fundraising Representative Akora Papa Yaw Aboagye added:“This endorsement strengthens our ability to accelerate fundraising and move confidently into the construction phase.”

Rooted in Achimota’s long-standing belief—captured by J.E.K. Aggrey’s words, “If you educate a woman, you educate a nation”—the project represents a lasting investment in Ghana’s future.

Key milestones include a Sod-Cutting Ceremony in November 2026 and commissioning in November 2027 as part of Achimota’s centenary celebrations.

The OAA 2002 Year Group invites alumni, corporate partners, and the wider public to support this shared legacy. Every contribution helps create a safe, supportive space where girls can thrive and grow into the leaders Ghana needs.