BudgIT Urges Action Against Illegal Mining

A prominent civic group has called for intensified action against illegal mining and a transparent investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Ghana’s defence and environment ministers last week.

BudgIT Ghana made the appeal following the 6 August tragedy near Obuasi, which claimed eight lives, including Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Alhaji Murtala Mohammed.

The officials were en route to launch a critical government initiative targeting illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, a practice devastating Ghana’s environment and water resources. Jennifer A. Moffatt, BudgIT Ghana’s country manager, described their mission as vital for safeguarding the nation’s ecology and millions of livelihoods.

“The victims were patriots on a vital mission to safeguard Ghana’s environment, water bodies, and the livelihoods of millions,” Moffatt stated. She demanded a comprehensive, independent probe into the crash causes and circumstances. “Findings must be made public in clear language,” she insisted, adding that swift safety and accountability measures are essential to prevent future tragedies.

The organisation urged citizens to honour the ministers’ legacy by actively supporting efforts to eradicate galamsey. They also appealed for public respect towards the deceased and their grieving families, discouraging harmful speculation during this national mourning period. To channel public sentiment, BudgIT Ghana has launched an online petition calling for renewed, decisive action against illegal mining across Ghana.