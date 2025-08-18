Bishop Sounds Alarm on Youth Drug ‘Emergency’

Ghana’s Anglican Bishop of Koforidua has issued a stark warning, declaring rampant youth abuse of a dangerous substance known locally as “red” a national emergency.

Right Reverend Felix Odei Annancy delivered the urgent message during the opening session of the 15th Synod of the Anglican Diocese in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Bishop Annancy described terrifying consequences linked to the drug, including seizures, respiratory collapse, and psychosis. “The effects of this drug are terrifying. We cannot sit idle while the youth destroy their future,” he stated emphatically. He demanded the government move beyond mere statements and take immediate action to dismantle the drug’s supply chain.

“Crack down on the illegal imports, tighten the flow at our ports and pharmacies, and hold those who profit from this pain to account,” the Bishop urged. He argued that decisive intervention is critical to protect the nation’s youth, whose future hangs in the balance.

Shifting focus to environmental degradation, Rt. Rev. Annancy also condemned the devastating impact of illegal mining (galamsey). He called for national unity to safeguard Ghana’s rivers and soil, essential for drinking water and agriculture. “We must be able to drink from our rivers and grow food from our soil. These are blessings we cannot afford to lose,” he noted.

He stressed that stronger leadership and tangible accountability are needed for those destroying natural resources. “When the rivers are poisoned and the forests stripped bare, it cannot end with outrage alone, it must end with anger,” Bishop Annancy declared. The synod convened under the theme “Walking in Faith, Working in Obedience: Embracing God’s Call to Faithful Discipleship.”