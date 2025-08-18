NDC Candidate Confident in Akwatia By-Election Campaign

Bernard Bediako, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, expressed unwavering confidence in winning the September 2 by-election.

The seat was declared vacant following the death of MP Ernest Kumi, a member of the rival New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to journalists on August 17 during a market-day campaign push, Bediako emphasized direct voter engagement. “We’re moving through towns to spread our message,” he said, noting his party office’s proximity to the bustling market. “We’re listening to concerns and explaining why voting NDC drives development.” His strategy focuses on grassroots outreach rather than large rallies.

Bediako’s optimism contrasts with NPP Chairman Jeff Konadu’s earlier appeal for “massive turnout” amid intimidation claims. The by-election tests President Mahama’s NDC government in a traditionally competitive constituency. Results could signal shifting loyalties ahead of Ghana’s 2028 general elections.