World Athletics President to grace Accra 2026

Sebastian Coe, president of the World Athletics, would arrive in Ghana on Saturday, May 9, ahead of the opening of the African Senior Athletics Championship in Accra.

Coe is expected to attend the five-day competition with a high powered delegation including his three vice presidents.

The veeps, Chapado Raul from Spain, Durand Margeret from Canada, and Restrepo Xemana from Chile will also join the World Athletics President for the council meeting in Accra.

Coe is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the First Gentleman, H.E John Dramani Mahama, the President of Ghana, at the seat of government, Jubilee House, during his visit.

He is also expected to meet with the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon Kofi Adams ahead of the council meeting and the opening of the five-day championship in Accra.

Also expected in the country for both the council meeting and the 24th edition of the biannual championship is the President of the Confederation of African Athletics, Ahmed Kalkaba.

Kalkaba’s vice presidents, Jackson Tuwei and Lamine Faty, are all expected to arrive in Accra on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The Council meeting is slated for Sunday, May 10, with over 30 from across the world expected to be in attendance.

The council meeting will feature reports from all regions, with Ghana taking the center stage in apprising the house on the readiness of the country for the championship.