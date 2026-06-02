BOPP Invests GH¢107 Million in Outgrower Project

Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) has invested GH¢107 million in a 3,030-hectare smallholder and outgrower oil palm project to boost local production and rural incomes.

The company says 1,630 hectares have already matured, with the remaining 1,400 hectares due to reach full maturity by the end of 2026, lifting future fresh fruit bunch (FFB) supplies to its mills.

Board Chairman Dr. Alfred Mahamadu Braimah announced the figures at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Takoradi. He said the Outgrower Value Chain Fund has approved financing for new projects that will support about 2,000 smallholder farmers over three years, with BOPP as technical partner.

Braimah said BOPP held its place among the top 10 best-performing companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in 2025 and retained its Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification.

Revenue rose six percent in 2025 on firmer prices for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Profit after tax, however, fell 10 percent to GH¢84.22 million from GH¢92.98 million in 2024, which the chairman attributed to a 12 percent rise in processing and operational costs, including higher prices paid for outgrower FFB.

During the year the company processed 121,787 metric tonnes of FFB and injected about GH¢72 million into Western and Central region economies by buying 33,343 metric tonnes from smallholder and outgrower farmers.

Community spending fell to GH¢720,000 from GH¢1.6 million in 2024, funding scholarships, road works, healthcare infrastructure and a three-unit nurses’ accommodation block.

Braimah welcomed government moves against illegal palm oil imports, flagging untaxed routes through the Upper East and the Togo corridor. He argued that tighter enforcement would help local producers and cut an edible oil import bill the company puts at about US$200 million a year.

Shareholders approved a final dividend of GH¢0.2420 per share, on top of an interim payout of GH¢1.0627 per share declared earlier.