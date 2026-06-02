AgroCart App Connects Ghanaian Farmers With Drivers

A Ghanaian technology firm has launched AgroCart, a ride-hailing style app that connects farmers and traders with cargo drivers to cut post-harvest losses and speed produce to market.

Usoft Solutions Limited unveiled the platform at Twifo Praso in the Central Region. It works as a digital marketplace for moving agricultural produce and general goods, matching cargo owners with transport providers in real time.

Users sign up as either customers or drivers. Customers request transport by uploading photos of their goods, marking pickup and delivery points, filling a request form or sending a voice note with a photograph. Drivers in the same district then receive alerts and bid for the job based on distance and logistics needs.

A secure payment feature holds funds within the platform until the customer confirms delivery. Drivers update delivery status throughout the trip, and customers rate the service afterwards.

Chief Executive Officer of Usoft Solutions, Felix Fosu, said AgroCart targets the transport gaps that drive food losses across farming communities. He explained that the voice-note option makes the app usable regardless of literacy, widening adoption among smallholders, while district-based registration keeps business within local communities.

Fosu also flagged climate pressures such as irregular rainfall, rising temperatures and worsening pests, urging farmers to adopt drought-resistant seeds, water harvesting and climate adaptation training. He pointed to government schemes including Feed Ghana and cocoa input support as complementary efforts.

District Chief Executive Isaac Yawson called the app a timely intervention for rural market access. He said the Assembly was working with stakeholders to improve telecommunications coverage in underserved areas and reaffirmed a commitment to better rural roads.

The launch adds to wider efforts to use technology against inefficiencies in Ghana’s agriculture, where post-harvest losses keep eroding farmer incomes despite rising investment in production.