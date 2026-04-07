Bolt Ghana awards GHS 50,000 in grants to women entrepreneurs through “She Moves to Win” Campaign

Eight small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have received direct financial support to scale their operations following the conclusion of Bolt Ghana’s “She Moves to Win Campaign” initiative in partnership with Duafe Organisation to celebrate women this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from Bolt Ghana, the Duafe Organisation, and women entrepreneurs, creating a space to celebrate enterprise, share experiences, and highlight the importance of support for women-led SMEs in Ghana.

Anastasia Fynn, founder of Tasia Trends, emerged as the grand prize winner and received GHS 10,000 to invest in her business. The second and third-place winners were awarded GHS 7,500 each, while five other beneficiaries received GHS 5,000 each. Bolt also provided all winners with ride discounts to support their day-to-day business mobility, bolstering the 2026 IWD theme, “Give to Gain.”

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Baaba Hammond, Country Manager Ghana, Bolt for Business, said, “At Bolt, we are focused on creating opportunities that extend beyond moments. She Moves to Win 2.0 is about supporting women entrepreneurs with the resources and access they need to keep building and growing their businesses.”

The initiative connected everyday ride activity to funding for women and delivered both financial support and long-term business opportunities to selected beneficiaries.

“Seeing the excitement of these winners reminds us why we started this campaign,” said Miranisa Wallace-Ollennu, Marketing Manager at Bolt Ghana. “We wanted this initiative to reflect real support. The outcome shows that when platforms like ours are used intentionally, they can create meaningful opportunities for women entrepreneurs across different sectors.”

Baaba Barima-Kwao, Founder of Duafe Organisation, noted the forward-looking nature of the partnership, stating, “Bolt has shown that it can go beyond mobility to support women in practical ways. This initiative not only provides funding but also opens access to a community of mentors and support systems that these entrepreneurs need to grow.”

Beyond the financial reward, the eight winners have been integrated into the Duafe community, where they will receive mentorship, business support, and access to a wider entrepreneurial network.

Grand prize winner Anastasia Fynn expressed her appreciation, saying, “This support means a lot for my business. It gives me the chance to expand and also learn from others within the Duafe community. I am grateful for the opportunity and what it represents.”

Bolt Ghana and Duafe Organisation remain committed to monitoring the progress of the winners and exploring future opportunities to support women in the SME sector.