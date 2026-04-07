Nigeria Orders Telcos to Auto-Compensate Subscribers for Poor Service

Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator has confirmed that its directive requiring mobile network operators to automatically compensate subscribers for poor service quality takes effect this month, marking a significant shift toward direct consumer accountability in the sector.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed telecommunications operators to begin automatic compensation for subscribers experiencing poor service quality, with the framework taking effect from April 2026. In a frequently asked questions document released on Tuesday, the commission clarified how the policy will work in practice.

Under the directive, erring operators will compensate affected users directly for breaches of Quality of Service (QoS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Compensation will be provided in the form of airtime credits, calculated based on subscribers’ average spending patterns and their presence within Local Government Areas where service failures occur.

The directive applies to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile. A key feature of the policy is that subscribers need not lodge a complaint. Telecom operators are mandated to automatically identify affected customers and credit them directly. The NCC clarified that the directive will only apply to service failures that fall below thresholds set in the Quality of Service Regulations 2024, with minor or short-lived disruptions potentially excluded.

The NCC directive is expected to benefit approximately 182 million active telephone users in the country and marks a departure from the historical practice where regulatory fines were paid to the Federal Government rather than directly to consumers. The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMs) welcomed the policy, with its president describing it as a long-overdue development for Nigerian consumers.

In a parallel development, the NCC is expanding regulatory oversight to include telecom tower companies, which will now be required to reinvest a portion of any regulatory fines into network upgrades with clear and measurable performance outcomes.

The NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, framed the policy as part of a broader regulatory shift. She noted that while regulatory fines had traditionally served as a deterrent against poor service delivery, the commission is adopting a more consumer-focused approach designed to strengthen accountability within the industry.