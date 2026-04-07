ANFOESEC @ 60: Late Harrison E. Owu Science and Maths Quiz Centre commissioned to boost STEM education 

By Morkporkpor Anku,

Anfoega, April 7, GNA – Anfoega Senior High School has commissioned a Science and Mathematics Quiz Centre to strengthen science education and improve its performance in national competitions as part of activities marking its 60th Anniversary celebration.

The facility, initiated by friends of the late Harrison E. Owu and led by Mr Herman Prosper Delali Agbo, an alumnus, is dedicated to his memory and passion for science.

Mr Agbo told the Ghana News Agency that the project was conceived to address the school’s performance at the National Science and Maths Quiz level.

He said concerns among alumni over recent performances led to the decision to invest resources into improving science education in the school.

Mr Agbo noted that the initiative was also driven by the loss of Mr Owu in 2012, adding that the project was a meaningful way to honour his legacy.

He disclosed that about GH¢50,000 had been invested to establish the centre, with plans to create a fund to support teachers and students engaged in science and research activities.

He said a Governing Board chaired by Professor Atsu Francis had been constituted to oversee implementation and ensure effective supervision.

Dr Selase Kwaku Dotse, a Research Scientist and Mr Kwaku Eric Vlidzo, a Media/Sales and Marketing Consultant, are Co-Chairmen to support in the implementation of the project.

Mr Agbo added that an initial seed fund of GH¢10,000 had been provided to support the initiative.

He expressed confidence that although immediate results might not be visible this year, the school would record significant improvement in science competitions from next year.

Dr Dotse, speaking on behalf of the family, said the initiative had turned grief into a lasting legacy that would continue to impact generations.

He commended the alumni for preserving the memory of their late colleague through education and urged students to take full advantage of the facility.

Dr Dotse said the family would continue to support the project and pledged to serve on the governing council to ensure its sustainability.

He reaffirmed the family’s commitment and announced an additional GH¢5,000 contribution to support the initiative.

Prof. Atsu, Chair of the Governing Board and a school son of the late Mr Owu, emphasised the centre is intended to be institutionalised to ensure sustained impact.

He noted that the Centre would focus on preparing students for competitions while strengthening the general science subjects and expanding into a full-scale facility with remote teaching support.

Mr Albert Kwasi Dodo, Headmaster of the school, commended the alumni for the initiative, adding that the facility would significantly enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

GNA