BoG pursuing digital transformation responsibly, says Asiama

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama says the central bank is pursuing its digital transformation agenda responsibly and inclusively, with governance that protects citizens and reinforces confidence in the financial system.

Addressing business leaders at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo in Accra, Asiama said the BoG was positioning itself at the forefront of digital financial innovation while modernising regulation and widening access to secure digital services.

He said the central bank had set up new departments for financial technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and virtual assets over the past year to strengthen oversight and deepen digital finance.

Asiama also pointed to progress on the eCedi, the country’s central bank digital currency, with the pilot phase advanced as part of a wider push to boost financial inclusion and secure digital access.

He described Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery as hard-earned, citing moderating inflation, steadier exchange rates, stronger reserves, and renewed market confidence. The gains, he said, reflected difficult decisions and disciplined policy by institutions during a tough period.

The Governor said the BoG was embedding a more transparent, forward-looking monetary policy framework while shifting toward proactive, risk-sensitive supervision to improve financial sector resilience.

He urged the private sector to take a stronger role in sustaining stability, telling executives they were co-architects of the transformation agenda rather than mere beneficiaries of it.

“They are co-architects of Ghana’s economic transformation,” he said.

Asiama added that a more competitive economy would demand innovative businesses, strong institutions, and courageous leadership to keep reform momentum alive.