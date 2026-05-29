Ghana not returning to IMF soon, says Forson

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson says Ghana does not expect to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for another financial bailout in the foreseeable future, citing progress under its reform programme.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, May 28, Forson said the government believed Ghana had entered a new phase of economic management built on stability, discipline, and long-term sustainability rather than dependence on emergency support.

He said President John Dramani Mahama believed the current arrangement, which would be Ghana’s 17th programme with the Fund, should be the last. Forson told the House no further bailout was required in the foreseeable future.

The minister disclosed that Ghana had completed the final review of its current programme, pending approval by the IMF Executive Board. The country will move from the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), a non-financing framework focused on reforms, monitoring, and policy guidance.

Forson said the shift showed Ghana no longer needed IMF funding but would keep working with the Fund to sustain reforms and macroeconomic stability.

“We have evolved from the position of a supplicant to one of a partner,” he said.

He credited recent gains to fiscal discipline and reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, rebuilding investor confidence, and restoring credibility in public financial management. Prudent fiscal policy, he added, would stay central to the government’s agenda.

Officials describe the PCI transition as a turning point in the recovery, with greater focus on sustainable growth and resilience against future shocks. The ECF programme was introduced in 2023 to tackle high inflation, debt distress, currency pressure, and weak investor confidence.