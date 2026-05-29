Ghana woos Chinese investors at Jinan forum

Ghana has stepped up efforts to attract Chinese capital into its industrialisation drive, with the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the Trade Ministry presenting a joint investment pitch at the Ghana-China Investment Forum in Jinan, Shandong Province, on May 21.

The delegation, led by Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, marketed Ghana as a ready and profitable base for long-term industrial partnerships. She pointed to policy reforms, expanding infrastructure, and a shift away from raw material exports toward value-added production.

Dr. Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the GFZA, presented the country’s Free Zones Programme as a central pillar of its industrial strategy, highlighting fiscal and operational incentives designed to draw export-oriented manufacturers.

Awusi cited Ghana’s stable macroeconomic environment, improving logistics, and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market of more than 1.4 billion consumers as key advantages for investors eyeing regional expansion.

She added that the Free Zones enclave currently hosts 33 Chinese enterprises, alongside others under single-factory arrangements, calling the presence a sign of deepening industrial cooperation between the two countries.

“Ghana is ready. Ghana is safe. Ghana is profitable,” the minister said.

Ofosu-Adjare also pointed to established Chinese players such as Sentuo Group, KEDA, Sunda, and Zonda Tec as examples of partnerships already supporting local manufacturing and jobs. The officials flagged agribusiness, manufacturing, and export processing as priority areas for new investment.