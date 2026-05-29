Barcelona Close to Signing Bernardo Silva, Report Says

Barcelona are on the verge of signing Bernardo Silva after the midfielder’s exit from Manchester City, according to a fresh report from French outlet Foot Mercato.

The move has been gathering pace, with several outlets reporting that the Portugal international is increasingly likely to join the Catalan club as Barcelona intensify talks with his camp. Foot Mercato’s exclusive claims Bernardo is set to sign a contract until 2028, with the option of a further year, after head coach Hansi Flick approved the transfer.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is leading the negotiations, and is now said to be finalising the salary and bonus structure with Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid were also keen, but Bernardo has reportedly made clear that his preference has always been Barcelona. Should he pick the Catalans over Atlético, it would add to the frustration of Diego Simeone’s side, who have already voiced concern over Barcelona’s continued interest in striker Julián Álvarez ahead of the summer window.