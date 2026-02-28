Black Panthers Sweep Bukom Finals as Wisdom Boxing Stumbles

Black Panthers Gym produced the most emphatic performance of the 2026 National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship finals on Friday evening, February 27, winning all three of their bouts at a packed Bukom Boxing Arena, while pre-tournament favourites Wisdom Boxing Club fell well short of expectations, claiming just one gold from five final appearances.

The results delivered shocks across multiple weight divisions and provided Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President Dauda Fuseni with a compelling showcase to celebrate after months of meticulous organisation. Fuseni congratulated the young boxers and urged them to prepare for the greater challenges that await at the national team level.

The biggest upset of the night came in the flyweight-51kg division, where George Dowuona of Will Power Gym, a current member of the national youth team, was beaten by Black Panthers’ Ibrahim ‘Boosu’ Doku. Dowuona had been among the most fancied boxers heading into the finals, making the defeat one of the evening’s most discussed moments.

Doku’s stablemate Mathias Ashitey added a second gold for Black Panthers in the bantamweight-54kg division, defeating Caleb Mensah of Wisdom Boxing Club in a rematch that replicated the outcome of their earlier meeting. Ebenezer Ankrah completed the Black Panthers treble in the lightweight-60kg final, overcoming James Okoe of Wisdom despite Okoe having promised to overturn the arena.

Wisdom salvaged some pride through the light welterweight-63.5kg division, which turned into an all-Wisdom affair when Henry Owusu fell to his stablemate Abdul Wahid Omar, a 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and former national team captain, ensuring the club at least claimed the category.

The evening opened with the super heavyweight-92kg division, in which 17-year-old Isaac Asiedu of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation (C.Q.B.F) defeated experienced Daniel Plange of Jamestown Boxing Club to claim gold. Asiedu, whose family attended in full support, said representing Ghana at the Black Bombers level was a long-held dream and that he intends to build his amateur credentials before eventually turning professional.

The light flyweight-48kg contest produced another notable shock when Daniel Amoo of Sea View, who only received his finals slot as a late replacement for Wisdom’s Lionel Owoo, defeated Samuel Plange to claim the title. Amadu Mohammed of Sea View took featherweight-57kg gold over Reginald Lamptey of C.Q.B.F, while in the welterweight-67kg, Precious Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie celebrated his birthday with a victory over Issah Okine of Wisdom, who had publicly vowed to outperform his father’s boxing legacy. Light middleweight-71kg went to Solomon Sackey of Akotoku over Zakari Kamoko of Sea View. Khalid of Fit Square fell to Desmond Pappoe of Jamestown Boxing Club in the middleweight-75kg. Mubarak Amarh of Seconds Out delivered as promised in light heavyweight-81kg, beating Abdul Wahab of Sonia Gym, while Dennis John Dugbenu of Seconds Out edged Bernard Kotey of Sea View in the cruiserweight-86kg final.

The finals were attended by former Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president Ben Nunoo Mensah, Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Ernest Danso, GOC board member Nana Adu Mankata, and traditional ruler Nana Amponsh Adu-Gyamfi, Kyidomhene of Assin Achiase. Diplomats from the French and Spanish embassies and members of the Chinese business community in Ghana were also present. Twellium Ghana Ltd, producers of Verna Water and Rush Energy Drink, presented gift vouchers to outstanding boxers.

The championship, supported by the GOC, Cartel Rentals, GAMADA, Base Pharmacy and The Gym, serves as the primary selection platform for Ghana’s Black Bombers squad. National selectors will now review performances ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.