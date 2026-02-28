ISSER Economist Warns Ghana’s Economic Gains Could Still Unravel

A leading development economist has cautioned that Ghana’s recent macroeconomic improvements, while genuine and significant, do not yet constitute sustainable transformation, pointing to structural vulnerabilities that government data and the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) have not fully resolved.

Associate Professor Fred Dzanku of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana delivered the assessment on Joy Newsfile on Saturday, February 28, one day after President John Dramani Mahama told Parliament that inflation had fallen from a peak of 54.1 percent to 3.8 percent in January 2026, gross domestic product (GDP) had grown from $83 billion to $113 billion in a single year, and the primary surplus had exceeded its target.

Dzanku did not dispute the numbers. He challenged their durability. “A state of the nation address is normally a statement of ambition. Yes, a lot of numbers point to improvement, but the analytical question is whether what we are seeing is sustainable. Stabilisation cannot be measured over just one year,” he said.

At the heart of his concern are two structural metrics that have changed little despite the headline recovery. Interest payments continue to consume approximately 36 percent of government revenue, compared to a sub-Saharan Africa average of around 8 percent. Public investment, meanwhile, has declined sharply from 27 percent of GDP in 2015 to roughly 10 percent in recent years, a trajectory that constrains the economy’s capacity for productive expansion regardless of short-term stability gains.

Dzanku also pointed to Ghana’s average GDP per capita growth rate of 2.3 percent over the past decade as evidence that economic activity is not translating into broad-based improvements in living standards at the pace required for meaningful structural transformation. “The real test is not whether stability has been achieved in one year, but whether the policy trajectory is credible and consistent over the medium term,” he said. “If we sustain this path, we can be optimistic, but history reminds us to adopt a cautious wait-and-see attitude.”

His intervention comes as the government continues to execute a broad reform agenda anchored on the so-called Reset Agenda. The administration has cited a primary surplus of 2.6 percent of GDP against a 1.5 percent target, a fiscal deficit of 3.1 percent against a projected 3.8 percent ceiling, and petrol prices that have fallen from GH¢15.2 to GH¢9.97 per litre since taking office in January 2025. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remains on track, and the country completed $1.4 billion in debt service ahead of schedule in 2025.

Dzanku acknowledged these as meaningful achievements. His warning is aimed beyond them, at the systemic conditions that Ghana must alter if its recovery is to compound rather than plateau. He stressed that any reversal in fiscal discipline, commodity price cycle, or external financing conditions could rapidly undo gains that have taken considerable political capital to produce.

For investors and policymakers, the economist’s message is a reminder that the distance between stabilisation and transformation remains substantial, and that sustaining the current trajectory will require reforms that go beyond a single electoral cycle.