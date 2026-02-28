Ghana Insurance Industry Sees Strong Growth and Claims Performance in 2024

The Ghanaian insurance sector posted robust growth in 2024, with both life and non-life segments recording significant gains in profitability, assets, revenue, and claims payouts, according to a detailed analysis of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) data by Accra Street Journal.
Industry Profits Reach New Heights
Ghana’s insurance industry has strengthened its financial base over the past five years. Aggregate Profit After Tax (PAT) rose from GHS 293 million in 2020 to GHS 1.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound growth of 324%.
Life insurance contributed GHS 709 million (57% of total PAT)
Non-life sector contributed GHS 532 million (43% of total PAT)
Top performers by PAT in 2024:
Non-Life:
Enterprise Insurance – GHS 17M
SIC Insurance Company – GHS 56M
Hollard Insurance Ghana – GHS 53M
Life:
StarLife Assurance – GHS 310M
Enterprise Life Assurance – GHS 196M
Prudential Life Insurance Ghana – GHS 139M
This growth reflects enhanced underwriting discipline, improved investment income, and greater operational efficiency across the sector.
Assets Concentrated Among Leading Insurers
Total assets remain a key measure of market strength and underwriting capacity.
Life Sector: Highly consolidated
Top 5 insurers hold 77% of assets
Top 10 hold 97%
Top 5 Life Insurers (2024):
StarLife Assurance – GHS 2.793B
Enterprise Life – GHS 2.142B
SIC Life – GHS 1.424B
Prudential Life – GHS 986M
Glico Life – GHS 653M
Non-Life Sector: More competitive
Top 5 insurers hold 50% of sector assets
Top 10 account for 73%
Top 5 Non-Life Insurers (2024):
Star Assurance – GHS 1.060B
SIC Insurance – GHS 915M
Enterprise Insurance – GHS 721M
Ghana Union Assurance – GHS 651M
Hollard Insurance Ghana – GHS 427M
Revenue Performance
Total industry revenue reached GHS 7.34 billion, up 31% from 2023.
Non-Life Sector: GHS 5.01B (68% of total)
Life Sector: GHS 2.33B (32% of total)
The top non-life insurers generated 77% of sector revenue, while the top ten life insurers accounted for 97% of total life revenue, showing both the dominance of leading firms and the growing presence of mid-tier players expanding distribution channels according to report by Accra Street Journal
Claims and Policyholder Benefits
The insurance sector reaffirmed its commitment to policyholders, paying over GHS 2.5 billion in claims and benefits in 2024.
Non-Life Sector: GHS 1.45B in claims
Top contributors: Activa International Insurance, Star Assurance, Enterprise Insurance, Hollard, Vanguard
Collectively paid 67% of total non-life claims
Life Sector: GHS 1.05B in policyholder benefits
Top contributors: StarLife Assurance, SIC Life Insurance, MiLife Insurance
Accounted for 75% of total life benefits
This demonstrates the industry’s growing role in financial protection and wealth preservation for Ghanaians.
Key Takeaways
The life insurance sector is highly consolidated, with a few firms dominating assets, revenue, and benefits.
The non-life sector is more competitive, providing room for mid-tier firms to expand.
Profit growth, asset accumulation, and claims payouts indicate increasing sector resilience and operational credibility.
Claims settlement performance remains a critical indicator of insurer reliability and public trust.
Source Used: Accra Street Journal