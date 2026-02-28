Ghana Insurance Industry Sees Strong Growth and Claims Performance in 2024

The Ghanaian insurance sector posted robust growth in 2024, with both life and non-life segments recording significant gains in profitability, assets, revenue, and claims payouts, according to a detailed analysis of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) data by Accra Street Journal.

Industry Profits Reach New Heights



Ghana’s insurance industry has strengthened its financial base over the past five years. Aggregate Profit After Tax (PAT) rose from GHS 293 million in 2020 to GHS 1.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound growth of 324%.

Life insurance contributed GHS 709 million (57% of total PAT)

Non-life sector contributed GHS 532 million (43% of total PAT)

Top performers by PAT in 2024:

Non-Life:

Enterprise Insurance – GHS 17M

SIC Insurance Company – GHS 56M

Hollard Insurance Ghana – GHS 53M

Life:

StarLife Assurance – GHS 310M

Enterprise Life Assurance – GHS 196M

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana – GHS 139M

This growth reflects enhanced underwriting discipline, improved investment income, and greater operational efficiency across the sector.

Assets Concentrated Among Leading Insurers



Total assets remain a key measure of market strength and underwriting capacity.

Life Sector: Highly consolidated

Top 5 insurers hold 77% of assets

Top 10 hold 97%

Top 5 Life Insurers (2024):

StarLife Assurance – GHS 2.793B

Enterprise Life – GHS 2.142B

SIC Life – GHS 1.424B

Prudential Life – GHS 986M

Glico Life – GHS 653M

Non-Life Sector: More competitive

Top 5 insurers hold 50% of sector assets

Top 10 account for 73%

Top 5 Non-Life Insurers (2024):

Star Assurance – GHS 1.060B

SIC Insurance – GHS 915M

Enterprise Insurance – GHS 721M

Ghana Union Assurance – GHS 651M

Hollard Insurance Ghana – GHS 427M

Revenue Performance



Total industry revenue reached GHS 7.34 billion, up 31% from 2023.

Non-Life Sector: GHS 5.01B (68% of total)

Life Sector: GHS 2.33B (32% of total)

The top non-life insurers generated 77% of sector revenue, while the top ten life insurers accounted for 97% of total life revenue, showing both the dominance of leading firms and the growing presence of mid-tier players expanding distribution channels according to report by Accra Street Journal

Claims and Policyholder Benefits



The insurance sector reaffirmed its commitment to policyholders, paying over GHS 2.5 billion in claims and benefits in 2024.

Non-Life Sector: GHS 1.45B in claims

Top contributors: Activa International Insurance, Star Assurance, Enterprise Insurance, Hollard, Vanguard

Collectively paid 67% of total non-life claims

Life Sector: GHS 1.05B in policyholder benefits

Top contributors: StarLife Assurance, SIC Life Insurance, MiLife Insurance

Accounted for 75% of total life benefits

This demonstrates the industry’s growing role in financial protection and wealth preservation for Ghanaians.

Key Takeaways



The life insurance sector is highly consolidated, with a few firms dominating assets, revenue, and benefits.

The non-life sector is more competitive, providing room for mid-tier firms to expand.

Profit growth, asset accumulation, and claims payouts indicate increasing sector resilience and operational credibility.

Claims settlement performance remains a critical indicator of insurer reliability and public trust.

Source Used: Accra Street Journal