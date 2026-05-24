Black Starlets crash out of U-17 World Cup on penalties

Ghana’s Black Starlets are out of the 2026 FIFA Under-17 World Cup after losing 8-7 on penalties to Uganda in a painful playoff defeat in Morocco on Saturday, extending the country’s absence from the global tournament to nine years.

Ghana’s hopes of returning to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup for the first time since 2017 came crashing down after a painful penalty shootout defeat, with coach Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side twice surrendering the lead during the encounter before eventually falling short from the spot.

Ghana raced into an early lead when Eric Gyamfi scored after just nine minutes, rifling the ball through the legs of Uganda goalkeeper Lukyamuzi after being left unmarked at the back post.

Uganda switched to a three-back formation in response and drew level when captain Owen Mukise scored directly from a corner kick twelve minutes before the interval. The sides went into the break level at 1-1 after an absorbing first half.

The Black Starlets returned strongly for the second half and restored their lead through Abdul Latif Wunzalgu, whose goal looked set to send Ghana to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year. Uganda, however, refused to yield and levelled from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to force a shootout in a gut-wrenching finale.

Uganda held their nerve in the shootout to triumph 8-7 and secure the qualification place on offer.

The defeat caps a difficult campaign for the Black Starlets, who had earlier been eliminated from the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations group stage despite beating South Africa, finishing third in their group after draws and defeats against Senegal and Algeria. The playoff against Uganda, managed by former Ghana international Laryea Kingston, was their final opportunity to reach Qatar.

Head Coach Ogum and his players will now regroup and shift attention to the next qualification cycle. The result is a bitter blow for a young squad that showed considerable quality throughout the tournament and will feel they deserved more from a game that went to the final kick.