Ghana Debt Ratio Falls Despite Rising Nominal Total

Ghana’s public debt reached GH¢674.1 billion in February 2026, Bank of Ghana data shows, while the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio fell to 42.2 percent from 44.7 percent in December 2025.

In dollar terms, the stock stood at $63.1 billion, up from $61.3 billion at the close of last year. The numbers appear in the May 2026 Summary of Economic and Financial Data released by the central bank.

The nominal figure has climbed steadily in recent months, moving from GH¢641.1 billion in December through GH¢663.4 billion in January before reaching the February level.

Domestic borrowing drove most of the increase. Government continued tapping local markets to fund operations, pushing domestic debt to GH¢360.4 billion in February from GH¢341 billion in January, a share equivalent to 22.6 percent of output. External debt held relatively steady at $29.3 billion, or 19.6 percent of GDP.

Fiscal indicators moved in a positive direction over the same period. The deficit narrowed to 0.3 percent of GDP in March 2026, and the primary balance recorded a surplus of 1.2 percent, a result that signals the government spent less than it collected before accounting for interest.

That fiscal picture gains added significance as Ghana shifts from its International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to a Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), an arrangement that provides policy oversight without new lending. The Presidency confirmed the transition on May 15. The IMF said the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme “delivered substantial stabilization gains.”

The 36-month PCI centres on structural reforms rather than additional borrowing from the Fund. A falling debt ratio alongside a primary surplus could reinforce investor confidence and support the country’s effort to keep public finances on a stable footing.