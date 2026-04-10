Bisa Kdei drops “Go N Look” featuring Medikal

Music lovers would have to update their party playlists with this new release by multiple award winning artist Bisa Kdei titled “Go N Look”.

The party starter joint which features “Beyond Kontrol” rapper Medikal is undoubtedly going to be an instant hit.

“Go N Look” isn’t just a party vibe, it carries a deeper message about life’s unpredictability. It reminds you to trust your own judgment and choose what genuinely works for you instead of living by other people’s expectations, because one path doesn’t fit all.

Bisa Kdei on “Go N Look” once again proved himself to be one of the best song writers in the game and with his deep verse and unique vocals on the song, music lovers can easily relate to the message.

Medikal on the song delivered another powerful message with his usual wordplay, making the lyrics sound more interesting.

Stream “Go N Look” by Bisa Kdei featuring Medikal from below