Ghana Enterprises Agency in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation leads access to market drive for MSMEs at Kwahu Business Forum

At this year’s Kwahu Business Forum, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Enterprises Agency led a delegation to take their mandate to the frontlines, for impactful interactions.

The team engaged with policymakers, connected with entrepreneurs and industry players; my focus at the forum was to forge strategic partnerships, unlock new opportunities and position Ghanaian MSMEs for accelerated growth.

They went beyond words; supporting businesses to showcase their products, gain visibility, access key markets, and build relationships that translate into real growth.

They prioritized in promoting products; unlocking opportunities, building networks, creating momentum, and propelling Ghanaian enterprises further, faster and onto the globe.