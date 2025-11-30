Ghana Faces Severe Oncologist Shortage Amid Rising Cancer Cases

Ghana’s breast cancer patients confront a healthcare system stretched thin by an acute shortage of oncologists, with fewer than 30 specialists serving a population exceeding 33 million people, according to healthcare professionals at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The country records approximately 24,000 new cancer cases annually, yet the limited number of oncologists creates a demanding workload that hampers efforts to provide timely, comprehensive care. Dr. Mervin Agyeman, a clinical oncologist at the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre, described the disparity as particularly challenging for patients requiring specialized treatment.

Cultural stigma surrounding cancer diagnosis compounds access issues for many Ghanaian women. Agyeman explained that cancer remains associated with death in many African communities, causing patients to delay seeking medical attention or sharing their condition with family members. This reluctance often stems from historical periods when treatment resources were scarce, though medical capabilities have improved substantially in recent years.

Affordability represents another significant barrier to care. Healthcare providers report experiencing what Agyeman called periods of sorrow when prescribing medications that patients cannot afford. However, improved access to certain treatments has begun changing this dynamic, with more patients coming forward for care as relatively affordable options become available through partnerships and insurance coverage expansions.

Elsie S., a breast cancer survivor who works as a nurse and advocate, outlined the obstacles facing average Ghanaian women diagnosed with the disease. Patients endure extensive stress from initial diagnosis through referral processes, long waiting hours, extended queues, and delays between appointments. The navigation challenges through the healthcare system add emotional burden to an already frightening medical journey.

Fear accompanies every stage of the breast cancer experience, from detecting unusual changes through receiving formal diagnosis. Elsie emphasized that skillful communication from doctors and nurses, combined with promises of continued care, provides crucial comfort to patients facing treatment. She expressed hope that improved access she personally experienced will eventually become standard for all Ghanaian women.

Henrietta H., another breast cancer survivor turned advocate, took on the mission of educating women about the disease after her own diagnosis. Her advocacy work focuses on countering misinformation and combating stigma that portrays breast cancer as a curse or grounds for social exclusion. She stresses that patients remain fully human and deserve dignity and support throughout their treatment journey.

Currently, only Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and a few private centres in Accra offer radiotherapy. Patients from northern regions must travel between 400 and 600 kilometers for multiple treatment sessions, creating financial hardship and reducing compliance with recommended care protocols.

The Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund, introduced in the 2025 budget, aims to finance cancer treatment along with hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes care. The expansion of Free Primary Healthcare and uncapping of the National Health Insurance Levy is projected to generate nearly 9.9 billion cedis to fund health services including cancer treatment.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre serves as Ghana’s leading cancer referral facility, treating approximately 1,500 patients yearly from across the country and West African sub region. The center employs seasoned oncologists, medical physicists, oncology nurses, and supporting staff who provide comprehensive cancer care with advanced technology and evidence based medicine.

Healthcare officials acknowledge that training more oncologists, expanding radiotherapy centers to underserved regions, and continuing public education on early detection remain critical priorities for reducing the cancer burden and improving survival rates across Ghana.