Musk Pays US$1.5 Million to Settle SEC Twitter Disclosure Case

The penalty is a fraction of the $150 million the regulator says he saved by delaying required filings during his 2022 acquisition of the social media platform.

Elon Musk has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit accusing him of violating securities law by failing to timely disclose his growing stake in Twitter during the early stages of what would become a $44 billion takeover.

Filings on Monday, signed by attorneys representing the SEC and Musk, confirmed that a Musk revocable trust would pay the civil penalty to the commission as part of the settlement, with Musk not admitting to the regulator’s allegations.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by the SEC in January 2025, shortly before President Trump returned to office. The agreement is still subject to court approval.

Under US securities law, investors must disclose publicly when they acquire more than five percent of a public company within ten calendar days of reaching that threshold. The SEC alleged that Musk was late in filing the required disclosure, and that his failure to report his stake allowed him to purchase shares at artificially low prices, putting other investors at a disadvantage. Regulators estimated the delay cost Twitter shareholders approximately $150 million.

The settlement does not require Musk to return any of the estimated savings from the delayed disclosure, drawing criticism from some quarters. Former regulator Amanda Fischer described Monday as “an embarrassing day” for the SEC, suggesting the outcome raised questions about the agency’s enforcement credibility. Legal analysts took a more measured view, with New York attorney Robert Frenchman arguing the penalty still carries a broader signal: “This is a statement to the market that the rules apply to everyone.”

Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, framed the resolution as a full clearance. “Mr. Musk has now been cleared of all issues related to the late filing of forms in the Twitter acquisition,” he said.

The settlement ends a years-long legal battle between Musk and the SEC, which began investigating his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022. It is separate from an ongoing civil lawsuit in which a San Francisco jury found Musk liable for misleading Twitter shareholders during the acquisition process, with investors estimating potential damages of up to $2.5 billion.

The Twitter case is not Musk’s first encounter with the SEC. In 2018, the regulator charged him with securities fraud over social media posts claiming he had secured funding to take Tesla private. That matter was settled with a $20 million fine and Musk stepping down as Tesla’s chairman.