Bentil Warns Third Term Attempt Would Damage Mahama Politically

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil cautioned January 3 that attempting a third presidential term would cause President John Dramani Mahama huge collateral damage, describing the idea as unpopular in Ghana despite the president’s stated disinterest.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints programme, Bentil acknowledged that although President Mahama has publicly stated he is not interested in a third term, any attempt to pursue one would severely harm his political legacy and credibility. The analyst emphasized that third term discussions remain politically toxic in Ghana’s democratic context.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo responded that President Mahama has already stated his position on third term discussions and brought closure, confirming he has no interest in extending his tenure beyond constitutional limits. The leader has already put out his position, Tameklo stated, adding that Mahama will not go against his decision.

Tameklo described any current conversation about National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for 2028 as premature, noting the party has a government to run and promises to deliver to Ghanaians. Any conversation about the NDC flagbearer at this time is very premature, he stated according to 3News reports.

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, stated that under the current 1992 Constitution, there is no room for a third presidential term, making any such attempt unlawful. He noted this is the position of law referenced by NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in recent statements.

Kwetey has strongly criticized party members calling for Mahama to seek a third term, describing such demands as self serving, bootlicking, and contrary to NDC founding principles. Speaking at the 44th Anniversary commemoration of the 31st December Revolution held December 31 at Asafotufiam park in Ada, Kwetey stressed that the NDC remains firmly committed to constitutional term limits.

One of the mantras of this party is that we will never be part of any agenda to allow a president to run for a third term, Kwetey stated. President Mahama has no such intention, and the NDC will not support it. He described third term calls as pure sycophancy and bootlicking of the highest order driven by party members who believe praise singing will earn them political opportunities.

It saddens me when I see so much sycophancy creeping into our party. Some people seem to believe that singing the praises of a leader is the only way they can survive politically, Kwetey said. That is why you hear calls for a so called third term. It is nothing but pure sycophancy and bootlicking of the highest order.

The NDC General Secretary cautioned that such conduct undermines party values and urged members to place national interest, party unity, and principle above personal ambition. He referenced party founder Jerry John Rawlings’ legacy, noting that Rawlings was never pressured to remain in office beyond his constitutional mandate.

When President Rawlings led this country, nobody demanded a third term for him, Kwetey said. If you truly love this country and this party, you will not engage in this kind of behaviour. This party was not built on praise singing for personal gain.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face programme December 16, Kwetey assured Ghanaians that the NDC will not support any attempt to amend the Constitution to extend presidential tenure, irrespective of the party’s numerical strength in Parliament. He described Ghana as a leading example of democratic transition in sub Saharan Africa, largely due to respect for constitutional term limits.

First and foremost, you must appreciate that all over sub Saharan Africa, if there is one country that has been able to provide the model that continues to be an inspiration in terms of democratic transition, it is Ghana, Kwetey stated according to Citinewsroom reports. He stressed the NDC would not take any action undermining the country’s constitutional framework.

President Mahama, who won the December 2024 elections and was inaugurated January 2025, is constitutionally limited to two terms under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. Any attempt to extend his tenure would require constitutional amendments through complex processes including parliamentary supermajorities and national referendum.

Ghana’s Constitution explicitly limits presidents to two four year terms, a provision introduced after the 1992 transition to constitutional rule. The limit has been respected by all presidents since the Fourth Republic began, with no successful attempts to amend this fundamental constitutional safeguard.

Edudzi Tameklo previously rejected claims that President Mahama intends to amend the 1992 Constitution to run for a third term. In an April 29, 2025 Facebook post, Tameklo emphasized Mahama’s deep respect for the constitution and fidelity to it, stating President Mahama has no plans to amend the constitution to allow for a third term.

Describing as unfortunate the attempt by New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua to link the ongoing process for removal of the Chief Justice to a supposed agenda by the president to seek a third term, Tameklo noted that in the next 100 years in the life of Ghana, only 25 people can become president of this country.

That places President Mahama among the few who have served as president. The claim by the General Secretary of the NPP, who led the party into opposition, that President Mahama has plans to amend the constitution to allow for a third term in office, as the reason for the impeachment process against the suspended Chief Justice, is most unfortunate, Tameklo stated.

The third term discussions emerge amid broader debates about NDC leadership succession and party discipline as attention gradually shifts to governance priorities beyond Mahama’s current term. Some NDC members and public figures have openly called for constitutional amendments to enable Mahama to serve beyond two terms, citing his performance and political experience.

However, party leadership has consistently rejected such proposals, warning they undermine democratic principles and weaken public trust. Kwetey warned that excessive praise singing undermines internal democracy and damages party credibility, describing those pushing third term agendas as people who believe praise will earn them opportunities, but that is not what the NDC stands for.

Bentil’s warning about collateral damage reflects broader concerns among political analysts that third term attempts, even unsuccessful ones, can permanently damage political legacies and democratic institutions. Several African countries have witnessed constitutional crises and political instability following presidential attempts to extend term limits beyond constitutional provisions.

President Mahama enjoys a 67 percent job approval rating according to Global InfoAnalytics data released late December 2025, with ratings remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. Despite strong approval numbers, partisan divide remains evident with 93 percent of NDC supporters approving presidential performance compared to only 28 percent of NPP voters.

The constitutional term limit debate occurs as Mahama’s administration enters its second year with economic indicators showing improvement. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent over 11 consecutive months through December 2025, while the cedi appreciated more than 35 percent against the US dollar.

Whether third term discussions will continue despite leadership rejection depends partly on how early succession debates develop within the NDC. Party officials have emphasized focus should remain on delivering governance results rather than premature 2028 flagbearer conversations or constitutional amendment discussions.

Bentil emphasized that Mahama, like every president, has enjoyed good approval ratings in his first year, but the real challenge is what happens in the next three years. He cautioned that attempting to extend tenure beyond constitutional limits would squander current political goodwill and damage both personal legacy and democratic institutions.

Ghana’s adherence to constitutional term limits has distinguished it as a stable democracy in a region where presidential tenure extensions have often triggered political crises. Party leadership statements indicate determination to maintain this democratic tradition despite pressure from some supporters for constitutional amendments enabling Mahama to serve beyond 2028.