NPA CEO Says NPP Members Privately Praise Mahama Governance

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo stated January 3 that New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are privately acknowledging they are enjoying President John Dramani Mahama’s governance, pointing to exchange rate stability and fuel price improvements as evidence of effective leadership.

Speaking on public affairs programming, Tameklo emphasized that Ghanaians are witnessing benefits of voting for change in the 2024 general elections. From exchange rate to fuel prices, Ghanaians are seeing results, the NPA chief stated, according to reports from 3News. He noted that there was no doubt the Mahama administration inherited a difficult economy last year from the previous government.

Tameklo recalled that some members of the previous administration even projected the country would experience erratic power supply known locally as dumsor. However, he stated those predictions have not materialized under current management, with electricity supply remaining stable throughout 2025 despite earlier warnings of impending energy crisis.

The private legal practitioner assumed office as Acting CEO effective January 17, 2025, replacing Dr. Mustapha Hamid who served in the role since 2022 under the NPP administration. His appointment was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 48(1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691).

Tameklo previously served as Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and handled several high profile cases including the recent controversy surrounding disputed parliamentary seats. In assuming his NPA role, he stated President Mahama emphasized the need for dynamic and proactive leadership, noting the status quo is no longer sufficient.

The NPA maintained stability and transparency within the petroleum distribution chain during 2025 despite global market volatility affecting fuel prices and supply patterns, according to Tameklo’s year end assessment. He emphasized the Authority’s commitment to ensuring Ghanaians secure a significant share of investments within the entire value chain of the country’s petroleum sector, with particular focus on the downstream industry.

Since taking office, Tameklo has undertaken comprehensive stakeholder engagement strategy aimed at understanding operational difficulties faced by industry players across the country. His leadership approach prioritizes teamwork, fairness, and inclusivity while pursuing reforms to transform the downstream petroleum sector in alignment with presidential vision.

Among key achievements highlighted during 2025, the NPA intensified enforcement of local content policies, actively engaging with industry stakeholders to establish reliable and adequate supply of refined petroleum products meeting national needs. One major initiative announced in December 2025 involves a new 6,000 metric ton (MT) liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facility currently being developed by a private petroleum warehousing partner, expected for completion within the first quarter of 2026.

Tameklo explained that the additional storage capacity will significantly improve supply reliability and reshape industry dynamics, addressing one of the sector’s longstanding challenges of inadequate storage infrastructure. Thankfully, with the support of the private sector, in the next one or two months, we should have another 6,000 metric ton cylinder LPG storage facility that the petroleum warehousing is putting together, and that will greatly change the dynamics in the industry, because the question of storage has always been an issue, he stated during the maiden National LPG Forum in Accra in mid December 2025.

The NPA chief’s comments on NPP members privately acknowledging satisfaction with Mahama’s governance come amid ongoing political discourse about economic management and policy effectiveness. President Mahama enjoys a 67 percent job approval rating according to Global InfoAnalytics data released late December 2025, with ratings remaining unchanged from the previous quarter.

However, partisan divide remains evident in approval figures. Ninety three percent of NDC supporters approve of presidential performance compared to only 28 percent of NPP voters. Among floating voters, Mahama maintains a 69 percent approval rating, suggesting broader satisfaction beyond partisan bases.

Ghana’s economy showed signs of recovery in 2025 following years of fiscal stress requiring International Monetary Fund (IMF) intervention and comprehensive debt restructuring. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent over 11 consecutive months through December 2025, while the cedi appreciated more than 35 percent against the US dollar, marking the first sustained appreciation since 2007.

Foreign reserves reached approximately USD 12 billion in 2025, up from USD 9 billion in 2016, according to Bank of Ghana figures. Government settled a USD 709 million Eurobond obligation December 30, 2025, described by the Finance Ministry as a major milestone in Ghana’s economic recovery and debt management strategy.

Policy analysts including IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil have cautioned that while recent economic improvements are positive, they remain limited and therapeutic primarily because of political transition effects. Bentil noted that although the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme operated by Ghana Gold Board has achieved results, its impact on the cedi has been modest at less than 10 percent.

Highlighting Ghana’s dependence on gold exports, Bentil stated that because Ghana’s exports are so dominated by gold, and exports are an important factor in exchange rate movements, observers must bear in mind that gold prices rose over 70 percent in 2025 alone. He emphasized the real challenge is what happens in the next three years as initial political transition effects fade.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu told economic managers not to celebrate yet regarding recovery progress, emphasizing that sustainability is key rather than short term improvements. No time for celebration. It’s the sustainability that is key. If we can do this for one year, two years, three years, that is when we can say we are on track, Kpebu stated.

Whether positive economic indicators in 2025 represent genuine transformation or temporary relief driven by favorable external circumstances including record high gold prices and global dollar weakness remains subject to ongoing debate among analysts and political observers. Sustaining improvements will require addressing structural challenges including limited export diversification, persistent fiscal deficits, and high debt servicing costs.

Tameklo’s assertion that NPP members privately acknowledge satisfaction with current governance reflects broader political dynamics as the Mahama administration enters its second year. Whether such private acknowledgments translate into public political realignment or remain confined to informal conversations will influence opposition strategy and national political discourse throughout 2026.

The NPA chief stated that with unity of purpose, 2026 presents renewed opportunities to deepen efficiency across Ghana’s petroleum distribution chain while advancing reforms that improve service delivery to consumers and stakeholders. His message comes as the Authority prepares to build on momentum established during his first year leading the regulatory body.