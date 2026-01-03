Analysts Project Bawumia Victory in NPP Flagbearer Election

Policy analyst Kofi Bentil and National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo have projected victory for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election scheduled January 31, citing strategic advantages and polling data showing commanding lead over four contenders.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints programme January 3, Bentil stated that Dr. Bawumia has been a very relevant politician in Ghana for the past 20 years and is ahead of all contenders in the flagbearership race. The IMANI Africa Vice President noted Bawumia’s sustained political presence and national visibility position him favorably for the internal contest.

Tameklo argued that the very moment the NPP agreed to have flagbearer elections before other internal polls was the day they surrendered to Dr. Bawumia. The NPA chief stated that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo craftily prepared the ground for Bawumia’s victory through strategic timing of party elections.

A Global InfoAnalytics poll released December 31, 2025, shows Bawumia leading the race with 56 percent support among likely voters. The survey supervised by renowned pollster Mussa Dankwah indicates the former vice president dominates among core party voters with 72 percent backing him over Kennedy Agyapong, who trails with 19 percent.

The poll conducted in October 2025 using telephone, face to face, and web based interviews across Ghana’s 16 regions carries a 99 percent confidence level with margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percent. Results suggest Bawumia could defeat Agyapong for the second time after winning the November 2023 flagbearer contest with over 60 percent of votes.

Five aspirants are officially contesting the January 31 primary including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwi and former Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

According to Global InfoAnalytics data, among core NPP voters, Acheampong placed third with five percent while Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong secured two percent and one percent respectively. The fragmented opposition within the party could further enhance Bawumia’s advantage going into the election.

A separate Global InfoAnalytics poll dubbed Who Leads NPP in 2028, Likely Voter Model released December 24, 2025, shows Bawumia leading with 45 percent among party supporters while Kennedy Agyapong secured 13 percent. Under the Neighbours’ Effect model designed to understand delegate thinking, Bawumia leads with 44 percent against Kennedy’s 28 percent.

Dankwah questioned in a Facebook post why delegates are not discussing their choices openly among peers when the party is not in government. The Neighbours’ Effect model introduced by Global InfoAnalytics aims to better understand dynamics within NPP delegate decision making ahead of the crucial vote.

The poll also revealed that 63 percent of disgruntled NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region who voted for National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 election believe Bawumia is the best candidate to lead the party in 2028. His stronghold remains the Ashanti Region with 72 percent of voters from the 2023 primary standing firm with him.

However, Acheampong has urged Bawumia to withdraw from the race, warning that his leadership could derail the NPP’s chances in the 2028 general elections. Speaking on Good Evening Ghana December 18, 2025, Acheampong cited structural challenges within the party, particularly divisions between supporters of Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Those structural challenges, in addition to what Mussa Dankwah does not know, are the ones I compiled and reached out to the candidate about, saying, look, we will face challenges if we continue like this. Therefore, if you consider the interest of the party and bow out, that will be great for us, so we can find a new candidate and press on, Acheampong stated.

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, called on NPP delegates December 1, 2025, to fully back Bawumia, describing the January 31 election as one of the most consequential internal polls in the party’s recent history. This election is not a joke. It is crucial, and we need an experienced person. We need someone who has been well marketed and is well known by Ghanaians. That person is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Okyere Baafi stated according to Adom Online.

The New Juaben South MP emphasized that out of the five aspirants, Bawumia remains the most competitive, visible, and widely accepted choice. He highlighted Bawumia’s loyalty and resilience during difficult periods for the party, appealing to grassroots members to play active roles in strengthening party fortunes.

Politics is local, so the responsibility lies with all of us at the polling station level. It is a collective effort. Let us come together and work hard for the NPP to reclaim power. And the only person who can help us win easily is the experienced and well marketed Dr. Bawumia, Okyere Baafi said.

During a campaign tour of Tema East Constituency, delegates excused Bawumia from campaigning, insisting their votes were already pledged to him. Although Bawumia made several attempts to mount the stage, delegates maintained their stance, chanting Bawumia! No change! and declaring that his address would be unnecessary given their committed support.

Bawumia wrapped up a tour of the Volta Region in mid November 2025 before moving into the Central Region November 17, starting engagements in Awutu Senya East Constituency. His tour schedule included stops in Gomoa East, Awutu Senya West, and Effutu, launching a campaign covering all 23 constituencies in the region.

The Central Region holds significant strategic value for Bawumia’s campaign as it is the home region of Kennedy Agyapong, his strongest contender and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central. Their rivalry is expected to draw heightened attention as the internal contest builds momentum toward the January 31 vote.

The NPP Election Committee held balloting October 10, 2025, for the five presidential aspirants. Ballot positions are: Kennedy Agyapong (number 1), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (number 2), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong (number 3), Dr. Bryan Acheampong (number 4), and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (number 5).

Should no candidate secure outright victory on January 31, a runoff between the top two contenders will be held February 14, 2026. Party leadership has urged aspirants and supporters to maintain clean and respectful campaigns as the NPP prepares for what is expected to be highly competitive contest.

All five presidential hopefuls are currently campaigning in different parts of the country seeking delegate support for the 2028 elections. Although all candidates have strong grassroots support, Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are widely considered the frontrunners in the flagbearer race based on polling data, campaign resources, and national visibility.

The outcome of the January 31 primary will determine who leads the NPP’s attempt to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections after losing to the NDC in December 2024. President Mahama won that contest decisively, returning to office after serving as president from 2012 to 2017.

Whether Bawumia can translate polling advantages and elite endorsements into delegate votes depends partly on campaign execution over the remaining weeks and how effectively rival camps mobilize grassroots support. The election represents a critical juncture for the NPP as it seeks to rebuild and position itself for the 2028 electoral contest.