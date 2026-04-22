Bekwai MP Hands Over Upgraded Queen Elizabeth II Day Nursery School In Bekwai

The Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region witnessed a moment of deep reflection, renewal, and forward-looking commitment on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei, officially handed over the renovated and retooled Queen Elizabeth II Day Nursery School, his Almer Mater, to authorities and the community.

The ceremony, held on the premises of the historic institution, brought together traditional authorities including Nananom, Nana Bekwaimanhene and Nana Manhemaa, the Hon. Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Coordinating Director and Officers from the Assembly, Municipal Director of Education,

the Clergy, Hon. Assembly Member and Unit Committee Members, the Media, PTA, SMC, Teachers, Parents, and pupils, all united by a shared sense of pride and anticipation for the future of early childhood education in Bekwai.

Delivering the keynote address was the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, whose personal connection to the school gave the occasion an emotional and symbolic significance.

The MP began by acknowledging the presence of distinguished personalities, including Nananom, the Bekwaimanhene and Manhemaa, the Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Coordinating Director and staff of the Assembly, the Municipal Director of Education, clergy, Assembly Members, unit committee members, the media, PTA, SMC, teachers, parents, and the pupils.

He paid particular tribute to the children, describing them as “the future of Bekwai and Ghana — the wonderful children of Queen Elizabeth II Day Nursery.”

In a deeply personal moment, Hon. Poku-Adusei reflected on his own childhood, revealing that he once sat in the same classrooms as the current pupils.

“I stand before you today, not just as your Member of Parliament. I stand before you as a proud old boy of this very school,” he said.

He continued, “A little boy who once sat on these same grounds, sang the same morning assembly songs, and dreamed under this same Bekwai sun.”

The speech traced the long and impactful history of the institution, noting that Queen Elizabeth II Day Nursery was established in 1954 and has served as a foundational pillar in the community for over seven decades.

“For 72 years, this school has been a silent nation-builder,” he emphasized.

“It trained minds and shaped character,” he added, highlighting the school’s contribution to national development.

The MP proudly listed notable alumni who passed through the institution, including Kofi Poku Adusei and Joseph Osei Owusu, both of whom have served Ghana in high capacities.

“And yes, it gave you me — your current MP,” he noted, drawing applause from the audience.

However, the celebratory tone gave way to concern as he recounted his recent visit to the school prior to the renovation.

“But Nananom, when I visited my alma mater not long ago, my heart sank,” he confessed.

“I walked into a school frozen in time,” he said, describing the dire conditions that had persisted for decades.

He revealed that for 72 years, the school had not undergone any major renovation, leaving it in a severely deteriorated state.

“The very mmokyia — clay cooking pots — that our mothers used to prepare meals in my day were still in that kitchen,” he lamented.

“Our children were still using pit latrines. Broken tables and chairs. An environment that did not speak hope to a child.”

He further highlighted the absence of play equipment and the lack of adequate teaching and learning materials, describing the setting as “an unfriendly space that could not promote the quality education our children deserve.”

The situation, he noted, raised critical questions about the nation’s commitment to its youngest learners.

“How can we demand excellence from our children when we give them the relics of the past?” he asked.

“How can we tell a 4-year-old to dream of the future while sitting on a broken bench from 1954?”

These reflections, he explained, led him to make a firm commitment to transform the school.

“That day, I made a vow,” he declared, adding that “the children of Queen Elizabeth Nursery would not inherit our neglect.”

He stressed that future leaders should not be subjected to the same conditions endured by previous generations.

“Today, that vow is fulfilled,” he announced to loud applause.

The renovation project, he disclosed, was funded through his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund, supplemented by his personal resources.

He described the initiative as “my modest give-back to the community that raised me.”

The transformation of the school has been extensive and impactful.

“We have given this school new life,” he said.

He detailed the improvements, including newly renovated and child-friendly classrooms designed to create a welcoming learning environment.

The school has also been equipped with modern furniture tailored to support the comfort and development of young learners.

A newly improved kitchen facility now ensures that children can receive meals in a hygienic and dignified setting.

In addition, proper toilet facilities have replaced the old pit latrines, restoring dignity and sanitation standards within the school.

The MP also highlighted the provision of teaching and learning materials aimed at enhancing educational outcomes.

Play equipment has been installed to support physical development and improve children’s psycho-motor skills.

He emphasized the importance of play in early childhood education, stating, “A child who plays, learns better.”

Hon. Poku-Adusei was clear that the project was not an act of charity but a fulfillment of duty.

“This is not charity. This is responsibility. This is duty. This is gratitude,” he stated firmly.

He then turned his attention to the Municipal Education Directorate and the teaching staff, charging them with the responsibility of maintaining the facility.

“I hand this facility to you today, but I also hand you a charge. Maintain it. Protect it,” he urged.

He cautioned against allowing the school to fall into neglect again, stressing that it should not take another 72 years for intervention.

“Let Queen Elizabeth Nursery be the standard, not the exception, for early childhood education in Bekwai,” he added.

Addressing parents and the wider community, he underscored their role in sustaining the gains made.

“This school is yours. Encourage your children to come. Support the teachers,” he appealed.

“A government can build a school, but only a community can raise a child,” he noted, drawing nods of agreement.

The MP also spoke directly to the pupils, delivering a message of hope and encouragement.

“This new school is for you. Come here every day. Play hard. Learn harder. Listen to your teachers,” he advised.

He inspired them to dream big, reminding them that greatness could emerge from their very classrooms.

“Because the next great leader of Ghana may be sitting right here among you,” he said.

“Dream big. Bekwai believes in you.”

In a broader policy reflection, he called on fellow leaders to prioritize foundational education.

“To my colleagues in leadership: Let us remember that development is not only roads and markets,” he stated.

“Development is also the KG block where a child first learns to write their name.”

“If we get the foundation right, we get the nation right,” he emphasized.

The MP also took time to acknowledge the collaborative effort behind the project.

“Nananom, I did not do this alone,” he admitted.

He expressed gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive, the Assembly, the Education Directorate, the contractor, the PTA, and all individuals who contributed to the successful completion of the project.

“This is what we can do when we work together,” he said.

As the ceremony approached its climax, Hon. Poku-Adusei reflected on the significance of unveiling the commemorative plaque.

“I do not do so for my name,” he clarified.

“I do so for every child who will walk through this gate for the next 72 years and beyond.”

He expressed hope that future generations would inherit a better environment than the one he experienced.

“May they find opportunity where we found obstacles. May they find pride where we found pain,” he declared.

In a powerful closing statement, he tied the past to the present and future.

“Queen Elizabeth Nursery was established in 1954 to build a nation. Today, in 2026, we renew that promise.”

He then formally handed over the facility to the people of Bekwai.

“I, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei, your MP, a proud product of this school, hereby hand over the renovated and retooled Queen Elizabeth Nursery to the people of Bekwai,” he proclaimed.

The ceremony ended on a hopeful and patriotic note, with prayers and blessings for the children, teachers, the Bekwai community, and Ghana as a whole.

“May God bless our children. May God bless our teachers. May God bless Bekwai. And may God bless our homeland Ghana,” he concluded.