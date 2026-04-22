CISO Summit: MTN, Sapient Envision Strengthen Africa’s Cybersecurity

As part of efforts to strengthen cybersecurity resilience in Ghana’s digital space, Sapient Envision, a subsidiary of Innovare Limited, in partnership with MTN Ghana, has hosted the Chief Information Security Officers Summit in Accra.

The summit brought together senior cybersecurity executives, professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the growing importance of cybersecurity in an era of rapid digital transformation.

The event focused on the evolving cyber threat landscape, the development of resilient security frameworks, and the exchange of critical information among industry players.

The two day event, being held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, is on the theme, “Boardroom Conversations: Elevating Cybersecurity to a Business Priority.”

Cybersecurity Must Become National Priority

Speaking at the summit, MTN Ghana’s Chief Information Officer, Bernard Acquah, underscored the need for organisations to strengthen cyber resilience as digital systems become central to business operations.

He said the rise in digital applications, fintech services and online transactions has made cybersecurity a national issue that requires stronger collaboration between government, businesses and technology providers.

“Cybersecurity is becoming more important as Ghana advances digitally. At MTN, we provide solutions that help protect customers throughout their digital journey, and supporting this conference is one way of helping to improve cybersecurity awareness and resilience across the country,” he said.

Mr Acquah noted that as one of Ghana’s leading digital service providers, MTN sees the summit as an important platform for stakeholders to tackle emerging cyber risks and build stronger systems to protect individuals and institutions.

Public Warned Against Online Fraud

Touching on the increasing cases of online fraud affecting traders and digital consumers, Mr Acquah urged the public to exercise caution when conducting transactions online.

He stressed that most fraud schemes rely on deception and warned users against dealing with unknown individuals or businesses without proper verification.

“Verification is key. People must make sure the person or company they are dealing with is genuine. If something looks too good to be true, it often is,” he advised.

Mr Acquah also dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence could become a threat to organisations, describing AI instead as a powerful tool that can improve efficiency and help businesses detect sophisticated cyber threats.

MTN Expands Beyond Telecoms

The Senior Manager of Technology Enablement at MTN Ghana, Richard Densu, said the company is repositioning itself beyond traditional telecommunications to become a full scale technology partner driving Ghana’s digital transformation.

He said MTN is no longer focused only on voice and data services but is investing heavily in digital infrastructure, financial technology and enterprise solutions.

“We have moved from being a traditional telecom operator to becoming a technology company. Our goal is to build the platforms and infrastructure that will help accelerate Ghana’s digital future,” he said.

According to him, the company’s transformation is built around three key pillars of connectivity, fintech and digital infrastructure.

Mr Densu said MTN has made major investments in fibre networks, subsea cable connectivity and cloud services to ensure businesses in Ghana can access secure and reliable digital solutions locally.

Businesses Urged to Treat Cybersecurity as Core Strategy

MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Angela Mensah Poku, urged businesses to treat cybersecurity as a core business priority, saying digital protection has become essential for survival in today’s economy.

She said cybersecurity is no longer just a technical concern but a business necessity that directly affects customer trust and operational stability.

“For us, we do not just sell services. We sell peace of mind. Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important for every business, and we cannot remain outside that ecosystem,” she said.

According to her, MTN plans to roll out new cybersecurity products and services in the coming months in collaboration with strategic technology partners.

Cybersecurity Requires Public Participation

The Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana, Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, called for stronger public participation in Ghana’s cybersecurity efforts.

She warned that the country’s fast growing digital ecosystem is exposing more people and businesses to cyber threats.

“As everything goes digital, the opportunities for cyber attacks also increase. Cybersecurity can no longer be left only to technical experts. It must become a business and national concern that everyone understands and supports,” she said.

Madam Kotei commended the work of the Cyber Security Authority, saying Ghana is making steady progress in strengthening its digital safety framework through regulation, awareness and national coordination.

She also urged consumers to protect their personal information, avoid suspicious links and remain alert as smartphones and mobile money services become central to daily life.

Summit Gains Continental Recognition

The Event Director of the 2026 CISO Summit, Albert Tetteh, said this year’s gathering has grown beyond Ghana to become a continental platform for advancing cybersecurity collaboration across Africa.

Mr Tetteh, who also serves as Chief Business Officer at Innovare Limited, said the summit brought together cybersecurity leaders, regulators and policymakers from countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and Malta.

“This summit brings together the major stakeholders in cybersecurity, not only from Ghana but from across Africa, to discuss the challenges confronting organisations and to develop practical solutions,” he said.

He explained that the summit provides direct engagement with institutions such as the Bank of Ghana and the Cyber Security Authority, helping organisations understand evolving cybersecurity regulations and compliance requirements.

Mr Tetteh said the theme was deliberately chosen to push cybersecurity beyond IT departments and place it firmly on the agenda of company boards and executive leadership.

“If boards do not understand the impact of cybersecurity on their organisations, then they are missing one of the biggest business risks of our time,” he said.

The summit continues with panel discussions, technical sessions and policy engagements aimed at strengthening cyber resilience across the public and private sectors in Ghana and beyond.