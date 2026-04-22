EPA takes delivery of 40 out of 80 procured Mitsubishi L200 pickups to boost nationwide enforcement

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has taken delivery of 40 brand new Mitsubishi L200 pickups, half of an 80-vehicle fleet procured to supercharge field operations and tighten environmental compliance.

The move marks a major logistics upgrade in the history of the Authority, which has long grappled with fleet constraints that weakened monitoring, inspections and enforcement. Officials say the new vehicles will significantly improve response times, field presence and regulatory reach.

The deployment comes at a critical time, as the EPA accelerates its decentralisation agenda with the rollout of new district offices across the country. The expansion is designed to deepen oversight, bring services closer to communities, and strengthen real-time environmental governance.

Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, says the investment reflects a deliberate, results-driven strategy to match operational demands with the right tools.

“As part of our expansion drive, the demand for logistics has increased significantly. These pickups are rugged and fit-for-purpose for the terrain and the kind of enforcement work we do,” she told JoyNews.

She noted that the Authority is not only expanding its physical footprint but also retooling its institutional architecture.

“We’ve opened several district offices and created critical departments to drive efficiency. The goal is clear, deliver responsive, high-impact environmental governance across the country.”

Beyond fleet expansion, the EPA is executing a sweeping digital transformation to eliminate bottlenecks and improve service delivery. The shift from manual to digital processing of permits, certifications and licences is already yielding measurable gains.

Prof. Klutse says the new digital system has so far enhanced traceability, reduced human interference and boosted revenue mobilisation.

“We are digitising our operations to improve turnaround time and transparency. Today, applications can be processed almost instantly through our portal. It has cut delays, reduced the human element and strengthened compliance tracking.”

Officials of the Authority say the trio strategy; establishment of New district offices, logistics reinforcement and digitalisation, signals a more agile, data-driven regulator positioning itself to meet rising environmental risks.

Since taking office, Prof. Klutse has led a series of reforms aimed at repositioning the EPA as a high-performing state agency. Her leadership is widely seen as decisive, with a clear focus on systems efficiency, accountability and nationwide impact.

Under her leadership, EPA secured a place among Ghana’s top-performing public institutions, emerging as one of the most compliant entities under the newly introduced Public Financial Management (PFM) Compliance League Table.

Head of Risk and Strategy at the EPA, Sydney Danso, underscored the operational discipline backing the investment. He says strict utilisation and maintenance protocols have been introduced to protect the assets and ensure value for money.

“This is a strategic acquisition to strengthen our field operations. But beyond procurement, we are enforcing accountability, strict official use, robust maintenance culture and performance tracking to ensure longevity and efficiency.”

The Authority is expected to take delivery of the remaining 40 pickups in the coming months, completing a full fleet overhaul that officials say will redefine how environmental enforcement is executed across Ghana.