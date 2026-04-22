Bawumia Meets Ten EU Ambassadors on Investment and Security

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer and former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia held a high-level breakfast meeting with ambassadors from ten European Union (EU) member states in Accra on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, focusing on economic cooperation, investment, and regional security.

The meeting, hosted at the residence of the Italian Ambassador, brought together Heads of Mission from Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malta, alongside a delegation from the European Union.

Dr. Bawumia described the talks as “constructive and forward-looking,” centred on shared priorities between Ghana and its European partners. “Our constructive and forward-looking discussions focused on shared priorities, including regional security, deepening economic cooperation, as well as expanding investment opportunities in Ghana,” he stated in a Facebook post.

He used the platform to reaffirm his commitment to strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions and sustaining economic growth, while also highlighting the importance of inclusive development in addressing social and economic challenges.

The security dimension of the talks carries significant weight. The EU remains a key partner in supporting regional stability as violent extremism continues to affect parts of the Sahel, with concerns of spillover into Ghana, and has supported various initiatives including the Coastal States Stability Mechanism and the Alliance for the Sahel aimed at strengthening security coordination.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied to the meeting by former NPP National Chairman Peter Mac Manu and diplomat Emmanuel Enos.

The engagement comes as Ghana continues to court foreign investment to underpin its economic recovery, with the EU remaining one of the country’s most significant trading and development partners.