NPP Holds Sunyani Protest Today Over Baba Amando Arrest

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is staging a demonstration in Sunyani today, Wednesday April 22, 2026, over the arrest of its Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, widely known as Baba Amando.

The protest, dubbed the “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna Demo,” is being organised by the party’s Sunyani East Constituency and is expected to draw supporters from across the Bono Region. Baba Amando himself, who has since been released on bail, spoke ahead of the protest and called on the public and media to attend, describing it as a stand against what the party characterises as political intimidation.

“This is not about me alone. It is about everyone who could be subjected to this kind of treatment,” he said, adding that the demonstration forms part of a broader series of actions the party intends to undertake.

Baba Amando was arrested on April 13, 2026, in connection with allegations of false publication involving President John Dramani Mahama and other government officials. A Circuit Court initially remanded him for two weeks, but an Accra High Court subsequently granted him bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties.

In a related development, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, was also arrested while reportedly attempting to secure bail for Yakubu. Police say his arrest is linked to the alleged publication of false news and threats against a High Court judge.

According to the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who also served as Baba Amando’s lawyer, the suspect was conveyed in handcuffs throughout an approximately eight-hour journey from Sunyani to Accra, and the restraints remained on even during basic human needs. The MP questioned the necessity and proportionality of such treatment in a case where the suspect had reportedly presented himself voluntarily.

The NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, said the party views the arrests as part of a pattern of intimidation targeting opposition voices. The party’s 2028 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who met with Bono Region executives last Saturday, warned that freedom of expression was being undermined for political purposes. The government has not publicly responded to the NPP’s characterisation of the arrests.

Baba Amando said police have been notified of the demonstration and that security personnel are expected to be present. Party leadership, including members of the parliamentary minority, are also expected to participate. The protest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m.