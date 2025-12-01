Baringo Children Create Technology Solutions Against Cattle Rustling

Children in Kenya’s conflict-affected Baringo County have developed technology prototypes addressing livestock theft and insecurity, transforming marginalized communities through coding education.

Baringo County, located 300 kilometres west of Nairobi, has long struggled with cattle rustling, banditry, and educational neglect. Colonial authorities once labeled the region “inaccessible,” while successive governments branded it “bandit country.” These designations became self-fulfilling prophecies, leaving pastoralist communities isolated for generations.

African Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Yussuf Lesute estimates illiteracy exceeds 70 percent among local communities. The 2019 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Population and Housing Census shows only 16.7 percent of Baringo residents have secondary education or higher. Since 2016, his church has rescued and sponsored 1,168 children, many escaping early marriages or violence from rustling wars.

The violence remains immediate. On April 18, 2024, a military helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla crashed in neighboring Elgeyo Marakwet, killing him and ten others. They were traveling to reopen schools closed by bandit attacks, according to the Baringo County Integrated Development Plan 2023 to 2027.

Yet within this environment, a technology revolution has emerged. Last year, Pawatech Solutions, a Nairobi based nonprofit, trained 180 children aged seven to twelve in coding and robotics at Chemolingot and other locations. Forty students showed exceptional aptitude, according to AIC programme manager Wilberforce Tomena.

Faith Thumu, a 12 year old student, designed a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) powered livestock registry system. Microchips tag animals while automated gates prevent unauthorized removal. Her brothers previously slept in the bush protecting cattle from thieves.

“Before, my brothers would sleep in the bush with the cows, always afraid,” Faith explains. “One night, our neighbour lost everything.”

Her classmate Mathias Abura adds that the technology means boys can attend school instead of spending their lives herding. At Mosorion AIC Primary School, students created a smart home security system using RFID technology that sends neighborhood alerts during raids.

Pawatech’s Enock Nzioka notes that one student’s smart home curtain actuator has attracted attention from Nairobi developers. Lieutenant Naftali Kazungu of the Kenya Defence Forces praised the students’ ingenuity in addressing notorious insecurity cases.

In Marsabit, 11 year old Diramu Galgallo built an Arduino powered Obstacle Avoidance Car that navigates hazards. At least 163 pupils aged seven to twelve have received robotics training there. She believes the system could reduce road accidents nationwide if adopted by the government.

Teacher Emily Chesang recalls her initial doubts. The computers seemed like alien objects to children who sometimes arrived at school hungry. But when Mercy Cheptanui, a normally silent student, made an LED light blink with code, her face illuminated. That moment proved the program’s potential.

The region faces structural challenges. Tiaty sub-county records illiteracy above 75 percent, with girls’ transition rates at 50 percent due to early marriage and cultural barriers. The 2025 KNBS County Statistical Abstract reports that Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) enrollment climbed to 52,685, partly due to the School Milk Programme, but dropout rates remain high in remote areas.

Cattle rustling has evolved from ritual to armed commerce fueled by weapons from regional conflicts. Boys as young as ten abandon education to become herders carrying kalashnikovs. Baringo North has the highest enrollment at 27,961 pupils across 153 schools, but sub-counties like Marigat and East Pokot have fewer facilities.

The Minority Rights Group notes that only 68.91 percent of allocated education budgets materialized in recent years, hampering transitions to tertiary institutions. No universities existed in these areas until recent campuses opened in Kabarnet.

Africa faces a significant digital skills gap. The continent’s adult literacy rate stands around 64 percent, far below the global average of 86 percent. Only a small fraction of higher education graduates possess internationally recognized digital skills, according to an African Union (AU) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2024 review showing fewer than 10 percent of African youth hold basic computer competency.

Pawatech director Cliff Otieno emphasizes their goal extends beyond teaching code to building a local technology economy. The organization works with manufacturers to adopt student prototypes. Faith’s livestock system represents a potential business, not merely a school project.

The organization plans a train the trainer model and partnerships with agencies to patent and commercialize promising solutions. This vision aligns with the AU Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa 2020 to 2030, which calls for mobilizing the continent’s workforce through digital skills and inclusive innovation. The United Nations projects 850 million Africans will be under 30 by 2050.

Caleb Munyuoki of Compassion International emphasizes following children until age 22, ensuring their potential survives adolescence. Similar programs operate in Somalia’s Dadaab camps, where participants code drought monitors, and in Ethiopia, where herders prototype solar trackers.

The World Bank’s Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project funds connectivity expansion. In a 2025 report on digital transformation in fragile and conflict affected regions, the World Bank stressed that connecting schools to broadband and training youth in digital skills creates economic stability and resilience.

These inventions address immediate survival needs. Faith’s registry prototype syncs RFID readers to applications, alerting owners via text message even offline. Mathias envisions community cooperatives sharing gates, potentially reducing raid losses estimated at millions annually. The Mosorion security system integrates motion sensors as a deterrent.

Girls are outpacing boys in coding enthusiasm, defying stereotypes in a region where they traditionally herded silently. The gender dynamic represents a fundamental shift in family expectations and cultural norms.

UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition supports such initiatives. The programs demonstrate that remote, marginalized regions can produce meaningful solutions and participate in broader technological ecosystems.

For this transformation to become sustainable, stable infrastructure, internet connectivity, mentorship, manufacturing access, and supportive policies are essential. The AU’s Digital Strategy and Agenda 2063 provide frameworks, but continental blueprints require translation into national investments in broadband access, teacher training, and startup incubation.

Social obstacles persist, including hunger, food insecurity, and gender inequality. Without sustained opportunity, talented youth may migrate away, contributing to brain drain rather than local development. Protection from banditry, displacement, and political neglect remains critical.

When a girl who once whispered in class now confidently explains how an RFID gate reduces cattle raids, something fundamental has shifted. These children are not waiting for external rescue. They are building the tools they need, solving the problems they understand, with confidence that challenges the history written into their landscapes.