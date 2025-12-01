Afro-Brazil Ghana Festival 2025 Moves to Iconic Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The Afro-Brazil Ghana Festival 2025 is set to take place at the historic Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Museum, signaling a celebration of not just music and dance, but also the deep cultural and historical ties between Ghana and Brazil.

Organizers, Bigtwins Africa Music & Dance Ensemble and the Embassy of Brazil in Ghana, said the decision to relocate the festival to this iconic venue reflects the event’s growing significance and the need for a space that can accommodate a large, diverse audience.

“The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is more than just a venue; it is a symbol of Ghana’s history, identity, and international connections, making it the perfect setting for an event that celebrates Afro-Brazilian heritage,” the statement read.

Scheduled for December 12 and 13, 2025, the festival promises a vibrant showcase of Afro-Brazilian and Ghanaian culture, featuring a grand cultural exhibition, an art, fashion, and food bazaar, live band performances and cultural displays, and a major concert headlined by top artists from Ghana including Amandzeba, Wiyaala, Edem, Epixode, Bigtwins, Africa Music , & Dance Ensemble Fancy Gadam , Black Rasta amongst others and Brazil’s Alaine Cruz

The festival, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Black Star Experience Secretariat, aims to strengthen cultural diplomacy, boost tourism, and spotlight Ghana as a hub for international cultural exchange.