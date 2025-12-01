Sharjah Launches Major Production Complex for Regional Film Industry

Sharjah Media City, known as Shams, has announced the launch of Shams Studios, a production complex designed to establish Sharjah as a hub for film, television, and streaming content creation. The development, approved by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to position the emirate as a competitive alternative to North American and European studio facilities.

The facility will feature five soundstages ranging from 1,500 to 3,400 square meters, designed to meet international acoustic, structural, and electrical standards. The complex targets high end television dramas, feature films, large entertainment formats, and hybrid digital productions requiring advanced technical capabilities.

Rashid Abdulla Al Obad, Director General of Shams, characterized the project as advancing Sharjah’s vision to become a global hub for content creation. The purpose built stages and creative ecosystem prepare the facility to welcome international productions while supporting regional storytellers, he noted.

The studios arrive as North America and Europe continue experiencing studio space shortages. Shams aims to attract producers from the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), and India by offering high capacity stages, competitive production environments, and strategic access to global markets. The facility’s location provides connectivity between Europe, India, Africa, and Asia, with time zone alignment favorable for UK and European production teams.

Shams Studios positions itself alongside regional competitors including Dubai Studio City, Abu Dhabi’s twofour54, and Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Media Industries. The development forms part of a broader package of media projects creating the largest unified government media hub in the UAE and the region.

The approved projects consolidate media entities affiliated with the Government of Sharjah under one umbrella. These include the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sharjah Media City. The integrated complex will feature four specialized buildings, each comprising a ground floor and four additional floors dedicated to these entities and media companies operating within Shams.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, described the approval as reflecting the emirate’s ambition to build an advanced media sector grounded in innovation and international partnerships. The launch of Shams Studios will strengthen Sharjah’s ability to attract major production houses and content creators while creating platforms for national talent to develop skills and expand industry presence, he stated.

Beyond soundstages, the development includes the Shams Creative Oasis, an advanced center for artistic and educational events. This component features a modern theater accommodating 700 people, alongside facilities for community events, artistic performances, and training programs. The integrated environment supports the creative cycle from development and production through exhibition and industry engagement.

Additional facilities include workshops, production offices, post production suites with editing rooms, visual effects units, and sound design studios. These specialized facilities enable television and cinematic productions to meet global standards. Talent development labs and training initiatives for regional creators form part of the broader ecosystem.

Shams awarded the design contract for the studios to STUDIOI earlier in 2025. Construction contracts were expected to be awarded by the fourth quarter of 2025, with construction anticipated to begin in late 2026 according to industry reports. The development aims to provide year round filming conditions in a cost effective production environment.

Since its establishment in 2017 by Emiri Decree, Shams has operated as a free zone dedicated to media and creativity. The campus currently houses podcast studios, filming spaces, and training centers that have hosted eight television series and multiple commercial shoots. Training programs have reached thousands of participants in directing, acting, editing, podcasting, and production management, with over 50 workshops annually led by regional and international experts.

The facility expansion arrives as Sharjah builds on cultural credentials including its designation as UNESCO World Book Capital in 2019. The emirate spans over two million square meters in Al Messaned, Sharjah, providing infrastructure and administrative support designed to empower content creators and entrepreneurs.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed emphasized that investment in media represents investment in people and identity. Sharjah continues efforts to reinforce its cultural and knowledge leadership through responsible media, strategic collaboration, and systems designed for sustainable sector growth, he added.

The project positions Sharjah to compete for international productions seeking large scale facilities, diverse locations, multicultural talent pools, and reliable infrastructure. Organizers anticipate the development will attract major production companies while strengthening the emirate’s impact on regional creative industries and generating employment opportunities for media professionals.