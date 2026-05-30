Kanye West Cleared To Perform Two Netherlands Concerts

US rapper Kanye West has been cleared to perform two concerts in Arnhem this June, after the Dutch city’s mayor granted a permit despite the artist’s past antisemitic remarks.

West, 48, who also performs as “Ye,” is scheduled to appear in Arnhem on June 6 and June 8, with the second date falling on his birthday.

The mayor approved the permit while openly criticising the rapper’s record. He cited “reprehensible statements made by the artist in the past,” but allowed the shows to proceed.

West has faced concert bans at several European venues over antisemitic outbursts, including comments that praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. He has linked the episodes to his bipolar disorder and apologised for them on several occasions.

The decision drew political resistance. A majority in the Dutch House of Representatives had urged the government to refuse him entry, but the Asylum and Migration Minister said no legal grounds existed to keep him out of the country.