Barbee’s TGMA 2026 debut steals the spotlight in self-designed couture

TGMA 2026 may be over, but its afterglow still lights up the news cycle like stardust. This year, the spotlight falls on Barbee, the Afro-Jamaican artist whose unexpected yet striking appearance finds its place in the larger conversation.

Ghana’s biggest night in music became ground zero for audacious styles and fresh faces, and Barbee–who caught ears with ‘Start Over’ last year–straddled the line between both worlds. She turned heads on the TGMA red carpet in a custom two-piece ensemble from her own fashion line, African Barbee, an extension of the BRATTIES lifestyle brand. The look featured a structured corset and matching skirt crafted from bold African prints in a rich mix of vibrant colors, while crystal embellishments on the top added a touch of glamour that honored the evening’s theme.

Inspired by the traditional fabrics she grew up admiring, the look blended her African heritage with her idea of modern sex appeal, creating a statement that was fun, tasteful, and unapologetically bold. For Barbee, wearing African Barbee was more than a fashion choice. It was a tribute to her roots and a celebration of the cultural influences that helped shape her artistic journey. “Growing up, I always loved African prints and looked forward to the beautiful outfits my father would bring back to the States for me,” she shared. “Being able to create my own designs influenced by my African heritage and childhood memories is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Barbee’s TGMA red carpet moment was as much about her single as it was a statement of identity and a soft announcement of her own It Girl fashion brand, inspired by her heritage. The international artist is currently in Ghana filming the music video for ‘Start Over,’ and she’s eager to capture the country’s creative energy through its visuals. “I’m grateful to be reconnecting with my roots and building something meaningful through music, fashion, and culture,” she said, sharing a sentiment that hints at a culturally expressive release fans can anticipate.

Faith Barbee Eselebor, best known by stage name Barbee, is an Afro-Jamaican artist making waves with her avant-garde fusion of Reggae, Pop, Dancehall, and R&B. Her collaborations with Beenie Man, Trina, and Junior Kelly have further cemented her global acclaim, and now, her fashion brand is poised to mirror that success as she rides on the momentum of her current hit ‘Start Over.’