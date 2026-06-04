Bagbin Pledges Support for Santrokofi Technical School

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has pledged to support plans for a vocational and technical school in the Santrokofi Traditional Area after chiefs appealed for help during a courtesy call.

The chiefs and elders asked the Speaker to help facilitate the project, pointing to the long absence of a senior high school in the area. They said generations of students have travelled long distances for secondary education, straining families and weakening learning outcomes.

The delegation pressed the case for a vocational and technical school that would give young people practical skills and widen their job prospects at home.

Bagbin welcomed the request and affirmed the importance of expanding access to education and improving educational infrastructure nationwide. He told the leaders he would use the avenues open to him to back the initiative.

The Speaker said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remains central to Ghana’s development agenda because it prepares young people for the modern labour market while encouraging entrepreneurship and self employment.

Residents and traditional leaders of the area welcomed the assurance, describing the proposed school as a meaningful step toward better access to quality education and faster local development.

Backers say the institution would broaden opportunities for young people in the community and feed into the wider drive to expand technical and vocational training across the country.