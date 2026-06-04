Gold Fields Touts US$5 Billion Ghana Investment

Gold Fields Ghana says it has invested about US$5 billion over three decades and paid GHS 5.8 billion to government in 2025, deepening its socio economic footprint.

The figures came from Jongisa Magagula, Executive Vice President for External Affairs and Investor Relations, who addressed the 12th Ishmael Yamson and Associates Business Roundtable at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on 28 May. She framed three decades in Ghana as a partnership that turned the Tarkwa mine into one of Africa’s largest open pit operations.

Fiscal contribution

Magagula said the 2025 payment, made up of corporate taxes, royalties and dividends, rose from GHS 4.4 billion the previous year. She positioned the company as a steady contributor to public finances at a moment when the government is pursuing its Reset Agenda.

She added that local procurement reached GHS 8.8 billion and host community procurement GHS 6.5 billion, and that more than 70 percent of all revenues Gold Fields earns in Ghana stay in the country.

Community investment

The company channels much of its social spending through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, funded by US$1 for every ounce of gold sold plus 1.5 percent of pre tax profit. Gold Fields says the foundation has built 52 schools, supported scholarships, and trained more than 100 students, several now working as mining engineers abroad. It also reports 116 boreholes for clean water and infrastructure that includes a 33 kilometre Tarkwa to Damang asphalt road and the Tarkwa Abosso stadium.

Magagula said President John Mahama praised the stadium as a value for money project worth replicating elsewhere.

The company also pointed to a US$5 million sports sponsorship that backs the Black Stars, the Black Queens, the Black Challenge amputee team and the women’s premier league.

“The value of these investments is not measured only in financial terms,” Magagula said.

The debate

Not everyone is convinced. Some critics argue that large miners return too little to host communities relative to their earnings. The Ghana Chamber of Mines counters that prudent use of tax and royalty income would complement company spending, and it is pushing for a mineral revenue management law similar to the one governing the petroleum sector.

Gold Fields says it intends to keep building value beyond mining and to treat its relationship with Ghana as a lasting one.