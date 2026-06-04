NIA to Register Northern Region Children From June 11

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin Ghana Card registration for children aged 6 to 14 in the Northern Region on Thursday, June 11, to widen national coverage.

The exercise extends a nationwide drive to enrol about 3.1 million children and capture eligible Ghanaians in the National Identity Register (NIR) from an early age. It follows earlier phases that started in the Volta and Oti Regions.

Registration will run at designated centres across the region, where children will be enrolled and issued Ghana Card numbers. The Authority is conducting much of the exercise in schools, covering both public and private institutions, to reach children within the target age group.

Parents and guardians must accompany their children and present supporting documents. The NIA, working with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), accepts a child’s original birth certificate or valid Ghanaian passport, and a Ghana Card holding parent or guardian may vouch for a child without those papers.

The NIA describes the registration as free of charge and says it strengthens identification infrastructure, improves access to public services and helps include children in development planning and social intervention programmes.

Officials urged parents and guardians to register all eligible children within the period, warning that providing false information or registering a non-Ghanaian is an offence.

The Ghana Card remains the country’s primary national identity document and is increasingly required to access healthcare, education, financial services and social protection. The NIA says further details on centres and requirements will follow before the exercise begins.