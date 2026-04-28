Asiedu Nketiah Urges Patient NDC Members Awaiting Appointments in Upper East

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has appealed to party members who are yet to receive government appointments to remain patient, telling supporters in the Upper East Region that their work in the 2024 elections will be recorded in the history of Ghana.

Nketiah made the remarks on Monday as he launched a two-day Thank You Tour of the Upper East Region, beginning in the Talensi Constituency. The tour, scheduled for 27 and 28 April 2026, will see the Chairman engage Members of Parliament (MPs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), constituency and regional executives, traditional authorities, and opinion leaders across several constituencies.

Addressing a large gathering of party faithful in Talensi, the NDC National Chairman acknowledged the scale of grassroots effort that drove the party’s sweeping 2024 victory, paying tribute to branch executives who canvassed votes village by village and to volunteers who handled logistics across the campaign period. He said that while the party could not identify every contributor individually, their collective sacrifice was not forgotten.

On the question of appointments, Nketiah asked those still waiting to find meaning in what the party had achieved for the country rather than in personal reward alone. He suggested that some members might not receive positions in their lifetimes, but said their legacy would endure through the development their work made possible.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Naab Kugbilsong Nalegbegtang, ahead of the public engagement. The Paramount Chief commended the NDC government for initiating development projects in the area and called for political parties to pursue unity.

The Thank You Tour, which commenced in the Eastern Region in September 2025, is a nationwide grassroots engagement exercise that Nketiah says is intended to thank local executives and activists who secured parliamentary seats during the 2024 campaign. However, the tour has drawn scrutiny from political observers who note that its nationwide scope and delegate-level engagement coincides with an active contest for the NDC’s 2028 flagbearership in which Nketiah is considered a frontrunner.