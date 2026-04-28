NPP Activist Allegedly Assaulted During Tarkwa-Nsuaem Polling Station Exercise

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) social media activist has reportedly been physically assaulted at a party office in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region, deepening a crisis of internal discipline that has plagued the constituency for months.

Francis Kwakye Amprofi is said to have been attacked last Friday while submitting his polling station election forms, in an alleged incident involving Kwadu Sam, the Constituency Youth Organiser, and two bodyguards linked to former Member of Parliament (MP) George Mireku Duker, identified as Sani and Adiaba.

According to eyewitness accounts, the confrontation began when one of the bodyguards challenged Kwakye over alleged critical social media posts about him and the former MP. When Kwakye reportedly pressed for evidence, the situation turned hostile. The Youth Organiser is alleged to have verbally abused the activist, describing him as politically irrelevant, before the physical assault reportedly began. Bystanders eventually pulled Kwakye from the scene. The incident has been reported to the Ghana Police Service (GPS), and the victim is currently receiving medical treatment. No arrests had been made as of the time of this report.

None of the individuals named as alleged perpetrators had issued a public statement in response to the claims at the time of publication.

The alleged attack is the latest episode in a pattern of internal friction in the constituency that has been simmering since the NPP’s March 2026 membership registration exercise was marred by confusion and allegations of procedural violations. Most recently, senior constituency executives boycotted the inauguration of the party’s Polling Station Elections Committee and petitioned national leadership, accusing constituency officials of unilaterally selecting committee members without proper executive approval.

A group of party elders has also publicly accused the former MP of attempting to influence the outcome of internal elections, warning that the party lost both its presidential and parliamentary seats in the constituency for the first time in Ghana’s Fourth Republic during the 2024 general elections.

Calls are mounting for the NPP’s national leadership to intervene decisively to restore order and ensure accountability in a constituency that has become a flashpoint for the party’s internal reorganisation challenges.