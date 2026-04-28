UNHCR Praises Ghana’s Refugee Management, Calls for Deeper Inclusion

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has commended Ghana for its approach to refugee protection, describing the country’s asylum system as aligned with international standards and pledging continued partnership to strengthen it.

The commendation was delivered by Mr Andrew Wyllie, Deputy Director of the UNHCR West and Central Africa Bureau, during a courtesy call on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak in Accra. Wyllie called for greater inclusion of refugees in government services, specifically highlighting access to education, employment, skills training, and income-generating programmes as areas where integration could be deepened.

He gave particular praise to the Ghana Refugee Agribusiness Sustainability Programme (GRASP), describing it as a reflection of a shared commitment to moving refugees and host communities beyond aid dependency toward self-reliance and dignified livelihoods.

GRASP has since been integrated into the government’s Feed Ghana Programme, with stakeholders framing agribusiness as a long-term pathway to economic opportunity for both refugees and the communities hosting them. More than 30,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Ghana since 2022, largely settling in rural northern areas, creating pressure to shift from short-term humanitarian responses to sustainable economic solutions.

Muntaka reaffirmed Ghana’s Pan-Africanist philosophy on refugee protection, saying the country offers refuge because vulnerability is universal. He acknowledged that Ghana is currently managing a significant number of migrants and is working through options to register eligible persons as refugees or facilitate voluntary return to their home countries. He also commended the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) for its management of the country’s refugee obligations.

Ghana hosts approximately 17,300 registered refugees and asylum seekers, primarily from Burkina Faso, Togo, Liberia, and Sudan, with populations distributed across the north, west, urban centres including Accra, and the Volta Region.