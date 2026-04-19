Ampem Darkoa Win Fifth Title, Draw Level With Hasaacas as Ghana’s Queens

Ampem Darkoa Ladies are the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League champions after coming from behind to beat Hasaacas Ladies 2-1 in a gripping final at the Swedru Sports Stadium in Agona Swedru on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Hasaacas Ladies drew first blood, taking an early lead to put themselves in a strong position to reclaim the title. But Ampem Darkoa refused to buckle, fighting back with goals to level the match and then seal the victory with a decisive strike that sent their supporters into jubilation.

The win is Ampem Darkoa’s fifth league title overall, drawing them level with Hasaacas Ladies as the most decorated club in the history of the competition. Hasaacas Ladies had gone into the final as the most successful side, having lifted the title five times over the past decade, while Ampem Darkoa were four-time champions with a strong recent run of form.

The most recent champions, Police Ladies, had added a fresh twist to the league’s narrative by clinching the 2024/25 title, breaking the dominance of the traditional giants and signalling a shift in the competitive landscape. Ampem Darkoa’s victory on Sunday restores the familiar order at the top.

Beyond the domestic title, the triumph carries continental implications. As champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have earned the right to represent Ghana in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League, giving them an opportunity to compete among Africa’s elite clubs on the regional stage.

Ampem Darkoa had booked their place in the final by winning the Northern Zone with 37 points, while Hasaacas Ladies dominated the Southern Zone, finishing with 40 points to set up the highly anticipated showdown.