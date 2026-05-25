Society for AIDS in Africa Installs New President

The Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) installed Dr. Richard Nchabi Kamwi as its new President at its 8th Executive Board handover ceremony in Accra on May 14, formally closing a four-year tenure under outgoing President Hon. Dr. David Pagwesesu Pariranya.

The ceremony, themed “Transition of Leadership,” brought together senior figures in Africa’s HIV/AIDS response, including Ghana AIDS Commission Director-General Dr. Kharmacelle Prosper Akanpong, World Health Organization (WHO) Country Director Dr. Fiona Braka, and SAA Coordinator Mr. Luc Armand Bodea.

Dr. Kamwi, who will lead the organisation for the next four years, framed his mandate in direct terms: “The only way is to make sure that there’s no disease burden.” His election followed the SAA’s continental voting process, held every four years, after which the incoming board selected him as President alongside a Secretary and Treasurer from among its members.

WHO Country Director Dr. Braka used her address to stress the importance of sustaining the HIV/AIDS response at a moment when global targets remain unmet. She urged stakeholders not to ease pressure on the issue, noting that considerable work still lay ahead before the continent could declare meaningful progress against the disease.

SAA Coordinator Mr. Bodea called for greater creativity in public education and awareness, pointing to the near-absence of HIV/AIDS messaging in Accra’s public spaces as a signal that more visible outreach was urgently needed. He argued that reaching communities required going beyond institutional channels and embedding the conversation in everyday public life.

The handover places Dr. Kamwi at the helm of the SAA as Africa continues to navigate a mixed HIV/AIDS landscape, one shaped by real scientific and programmatic gains over the decades but also by persistent gaps in access, awareness, and the disease burden that still weighs heavily on communities across the continent.